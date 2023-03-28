The ‘John Wick’ Franchise Dominated VOD This Week

"John Wick" titles captured six of the 20 slots at iTunes and Google Play — including presales for the installment now in theaters.

“The Whale” (Lionsgate, $5.99) repeated as #1 on two of three VOD charts this week, with Brendan Fraser’s Best Actor Oscar propelling significant new interest for Darren Aronofsky’s film. It leads at iTunes and Google Play, while its lower price placed it behind two $19.99 titles at the revenue-calculating Vudu.

However, the biggest impact on the VOD charts this week may come from the theatrical debut of “John Wick: Chapter 4.” Prior titles in the Lionsgate action franchise occupied six of the 20 slots at iTunes and Google Play. That’s less likely at the revenue-driven Vudu chart, where the three previous titles are available for $3.99.

But even “Wick 4” saw interest — that despite it lacking any immediate availability other than at theaters. Most platforms announced presales on Friday for EST (buying a digital download), even though that option is weeks or months away. It currently is #4, but briefly hit #1 over the weekend.

iTunes ranking titles not yet viewable saw “Avatar: The Way of Water” (Disney, $19.99) place at #1 for most of the week ahead of its March 28 release. It is currently #3, which portends a near-certain position at #1 everywhere next week.

The predictable sometimes doesn’t happen. Case in point: “Cocaine Bear” (Universal, $19.99) looked like a sure bet as an automatic #1, but it never reached higher than #2 on iTunes and Google Play. It has been #1 at Vudu for two weeks now, with its higher price elevating total revenues.

Courtesy of RLJE Films

Joining “Cocaine Bear” and and “The Whale” were “A Man Called Otto” (Sony) and “Puss in Boots: The Last Exit” (Universal), both now at $5.99 on all three charts. “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre” (Lionsgate, $19.99) made two charts as high as #2 at Vudu. The three-year old “Children of the Corn” (RLJE, $6.99), just released in domestic theaters, also made Vudu’s list.

Netflix is mostly non-originals, with the two in-house titles either a holdover (“Luther: The Fallen Sun”) at #3 or a rare older title returning (“Murder Mystery,” #8). The 2019 original comedy thriller with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston sees its sequel debut Friday April 1.

Its top two films are the kind of genre titles that might seem new to many Netflix subscribers. “I See You” with Helen Hunt in a 2019 kidnapping thriller is #1. The 2018 “Dragged Across Concrete” with Mel Gilbson and Vince Vaughn as rogue cops is #2.

iTunes and Google Play rank films daily by number of transactions. These are the listings for Monday, March 27. Distributors listed are current rights owners. Prices for all titles are for rental.

iTunes

1. The Whale (A24) – $5.99

2. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $5.99

3. Avatar: The Way of Water (Disney) – $19.99

4. John Wick: Chapter 4 (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre (Lionsgate) – $19.99

6. Cocaine Bear (Universal) – $19.99

7. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $5.99

8. John Wick Chapters 1-3 (Lionsgate) – $14.99

9. M3GAN (Universal) – $5.99

10. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Lionsgate) – $3.99

Google Play

1. The Whale (A24) – $19.99

2. Cocaine Bear (Universal) – $19.99

3. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $14.99

4. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

5. The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent (Lionsgate) – $5.99

6. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero (Crunchyroll) – $9.99

7. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $19.99

8. John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (Lionsgate) – $3.99

9. John Wick (Lionsgate) – $3.99

10. John Wick: Chapter 2 (Lionsgate) – $3.99

Vudu

Vudu ranks by revenue, not transactions, elevating Premium VOD titles. This list covers March 20-26.

1. Cocaine Bear (Universal) – $19.99

2. Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre (Lionsgate) – $19.99

3. The Whale (A24) – $19.99

4. Plane (Lionsgate) – $19.99

5. Knock at the Cabin (Universal) – $19.99

6. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Universal) – $19.99

7. A Man Called Otto (Sony) – $5.99

8. Children of the Corn (RLJ) – $6.99

9. Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24) – $19.99

10. M3GAN (Universal) – $5.99

Netflix Movies

Most viewed, current ranking on Netflix’s daily chart on Monday, March 27. Originals include both Netflix-produced and acquired titles it initially presents in the U.S. Netflix publishes its own weekly top 10 on Tuesdays based on time viewed.

1. I See You (2019 theatrical release)

2. Dragged Across Concrete (2019 theatrical release)

3. Luther: The Fallen Sun (Netflix British original)

4. Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022 theatrical release)

5. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013 theatrical release)

6. Sing 2 (2021 theatrical release)

7. Riddick (2013 theatrical release)

8. Murder Mystery (2019 Netflix original)

9. The Hunger Games (2012 theatrical release)

10. The Chronicles of Riddick (2004 theatrical release)

