Army Scrubs Jonathan Majors Ad from Official Channels After Arrest

On Sunday morning, Majors’ attorney said the woman who alleged the assault has since made “two written statements” recanting the claims.

Following Jonathan Majors’ arrest on Saturday morning, the United States Army has opted to stop airing commercials featuring the actor until the investigation into his alleged assault case is completed, IndieWire has confirmed. The video has also been pulled from the Army’s official social media channels.

Majors has been the face of the Army’s new “Be All You Can Be” campaign, which launched in March and has been a massive presence on CBS’ coverage of the 2023 NCAA Basketball Tournament. Majors appears as an onscreen narrator walking through battlefields as he pitches viewers on the prospect of Army enlistment.

“The U.S. Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest,” a spokesperson for the Army Enterprise Marketing Office said in a statement to IndieWire. “While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”

While Majors’ ads will no longer air, the “Be All You Can Be” campaign features multiple components that do not feature Majors. Other aspects of the campaign will continue to be rolled out in accordance with previous plans.

Majors was arrested on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment in New York City on Saturday following an altercation with an unnamed 30-year-old woman. The woman was taken to a hospital but remains in stable condition. While the NYPD’s preliminary investigation offered enough evidence to arrest Majors, the actor’s team has vehemently denied the charges.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Majors’ criminal defense attorney said in a statement to IndieWire. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations. All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

