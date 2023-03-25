Jonathan Majors Arrested for Alleged Assault, Actor’s Team Asserts ‘He Has Done Nothing Wrong’

After an alleged altercation with a woman, Majors was arrested for strangulation, assault, and harassment on Saturday morning by NYPD.

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York City on Saturday morning on charges of assault, strangulation, and harassment after a reported altercation with a woman.

A spokesperson for the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner, Public Information confirmed Majors’ arrest and provided the following statement to IndieWire: “On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at approximately 1114 hours, police responded to 911 call inside of an apartment… within the confines of the 10 Precinct. A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30 year-old female. The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition.”

In a statement to IndieWire, a representative for Majors wrote: “He has done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up.”

The news was first reported by TMZ.

The arrest comes at a pivotal moment for Majors’ career, as 2023 saw the actor ascending to movie star status in Hollywood. After earning rave reviews at Sundance for his role as an obsessive bodybuilder in “Magazine Dreams,” he made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.” That film saw him playing Kang the Conqueror, a villain around whom Marvel was building its upcoming Phase 6.

Majors is set to reprise the role in several upcoming films, including “Avengers: Secret Wars” and “Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.” A month later he faced off against Michael B. Jordan in “Creed III,” a box office juggernaut that only added to the sense that Majors was on his way to A-list status.

IndieWire has additionally reached out to Marvel Studios for comment.

Additional reporting by Ryan Lattanzio and Christian Blauvelt.

