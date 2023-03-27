Jonathan Majors’ Specific Charges Revealed After Actor’s Arraignment on Sunday

The Marvel star has been hit with various charges of assault and harassment by the Manhattan DA's office after being arraigned Sunday.

Jonathan Majors has been arraigned on multiple charges of assault and harassment in various degrees by the Manhattan DA’s office after being arrested over the weekend for an alleged altercation.

The unnamed female accuser claims that defendant Majors struck her “about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear.” She additionally claims the “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” and “Creed III” star “put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain,” as well as causing bruising and pain to one of her fingers. Majors’ legal team continues to deny the allegations.

After being arraigned on Sunday, the charges amounted to multiple counts of assault in the third degree, three counts of attempted assault in the third degree, one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree, and one count of harassment in the second degree.

Majors was released by a judge and given a limited order of protection. IndieWire has confirmed the details with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Majors’ representatives insist on evidence that will prove Majors is innocent of the charges. “Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Majors’ criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry said in a statement shared with IndieWire following the Saturday night arrest. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently. This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations. All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever. Unfortunately, this incident came about because this woman was having an emotional crisis, for which she was taken to a hospital yesterday. The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested. We expect these charges to be dropped soon.”

Following the incident, the U.S. Army paused an ad campaign featuring the star, who has Oscar hopes for his Sundance drama “Magazine Dreams.”

Additional reporting by Christian Blauvelt.

