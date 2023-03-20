Jordan Peele Sets Fourth Film for 2024 with Universal — at Christmas, No Less

Universal has dated a new film from the "Nope" and "Get Out" director for Christmas next year.

Get prepped for a very unsettling Christmas next year. Jordan Peele’s fourth directorial film, and followup to last year’s “Nope,” will release nationwide in theaters on December 25, 2024.

Universal Pictures, which released all three of Peele’s prior films, announced the news on Monday by adding “Untitled Fourth Film Directed by Jordan Peele” to its release calendar. No other information about the project — including plot details or cast and crew — have been announced; Peele is often secretive about his projects, keeping the plot details of his films “Us” and “Nope” under wraps during production.

The movie will be Peele’s first to open during during December, a busy month for film releases that often features several Oscar hopefuls as well as big-budget blockbusters. His directorial debut “Get Out” opened in the often-slow month of February back in 2017, while “Us” premiered in March 2019 and “Nope” launched in theaters last July. Other films set to release during next year’s holiday season include the blockbusters “Avatar 3” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 3,” both of which are scheduled for December 20.

Aside from Peele’s film, an untitled film from the director’s Monkeypaw Productions film banner was added to Universal’s schedule for September 27, 2024; a director for that project was not announced.

Since the release of “Get Out” in 2017, Peele — previously best known as one-half of Comedy Central’s sketch series “Key & Peele” — has become one of the most acclaimed active directors in Hollywood. “Get Out,” a satirical horror film about racism, won Peele the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, and was ranked at No. 95 on Sight & Sound’s 2022 list of the greatest films of all time. “Us” and “Nope” gained similar critical acclaim, and all of his films have been consistently successful at the box office; “Get Out” and “Nope” grossed $255 million worldwide, while “Nope” pulled in $170 million.

In interviews after the release of “Nope,” Peele teased the possibility that he might followup on the stories of some characters glimpsed within the movie in later projects or sequels.

“People are doing a lot of interesting detective work, is what’s going on,” Peele said. “I do think they will get more answers on some of these things in the future. We’re not over telling all of these stories.”

