Julia Garner Teases Madonna Biopic May Not Be Dead Yet: ‘Fingers Crossed’

"I don't want to tell too much," the "Inventing Anna" alum said.

Julia Garner is still hung up on the Madonna biopic.

After being cast as the Material Girl pop icon in June 2022, the film was shelved by Universal in January 2023. Madonna, who co-wrote, produced, and is set to direct her own life story for the big screen, recently announced a world tour.

However, “Inventing Anna” alum Garner teased that’s not the end of Madonna’s biopic.

“I don’t want to tell too much,” Garner said to Entertainment Tonight. “I’m going to keep things…fingers crossed.”

Garner reportedly endured an intense audition process to land the role of Madonna. The so-called boot camp was also attended by Florence Pugh, Alexa Demie, Odessa Young, and Emma Laird, with singers Bebe Rexha and Sky Ferreira also having previously been considered for the lead part. Julia Fox was rumored to be cast as Madonna’s longtime friend and fellow actress Debi Mazar.

Per a THR report, the actresses endured “up to 11-hour-a-day choreography sessions” with Madonna’s personal choreographer, followed by choreography sessions with the “Like a Virgin” singer herself. The untitled film culminates with Madonna’s 1990 Blonde Ambition tour and will require multiple dancing and singing sequences. Madonna has worked with Diablo Cody and playwright Erin Cressida Wilson on the script.

Related Harvey Weinstein 'Undermined' Goldie Hawn and Madonna's 'Chicago' Movie: Hawn Told Him 'Don't F*ck with Me'

Madonna Biopic Not Moving Forward at Universal Related The Best True Crime Streaming Now, from 'Unsolved Mysteries' to 'McMillions' to 'The Staircase'

Martin Scorsese's Favorite Movies: 57 Films the Director Wants You to See

Madonna admitted that co-writing the script was like “hacking off my limbs” before the film was de facto canceled.

“I’ve had an extraordinary life, I must make an extraordinary film,” Madonna said in July 2022. “It was also a preemptive strike because a lot of people were trying to make movies about me. Mostly misogynistic men. So I put my foot in the door and said, ‘No one’s going to tell my story, but me.'”

Madonna previously directed 2008’s “Filth and Wisdom” and 2011’s “W.E.” Her own biopic was described as spanning “the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” according to the singer. The film was rumored to be titled “Little Sparrow.”

As for how the film was coming along, Madonna said last year to the Associated Press (via E! Online), “It’s a pretty crazy experience so far, I’m just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop. It’s really been a long and arduous process, but it’s been really therapeutic as well.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.