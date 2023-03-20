Julianne Hough Named ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Co-Host

Hough replaces Tyra Banks, who hosted the series for three seasons.

Tom Bergeron fans may not be getting the comeback they crave, but Disney+’s “Dancing With The Stars” has already selected a new co-host for its upcoming season. Julianne Hough, a veteran of the long-running competition series, is coming back to the ballroom as next season’s host.

Hough replaces Tyra Banks, who hosted the series for three seasons following the departure of longtime hosts Bergeron (who had been with the show since its first season) and Erin Andrews (who joined for Season 18-28). Last year’s Season 31 saw Alfonso Ribeiro, who previously won Season 19 and served as a guest host on numerous occasions, join as Banks’ co-host. Ribeiro will continue in his hosting duties alongside Hough.

An Emmy winner in 2015 for her work as a choreographer on “Dancing With the Stars,” Hough joined the show in 2007 and won her first two seasons as a competitor. After leaving the show following Season 8 in 2009, she served on the judging panel from Season 19 to 24. Outside of the series, she’s also known for her work in films like “Burlesque,” the 2011 “Footloose” remake, “Rock of Ages,” and “Safe Haven,” and for her starring role in Fox’s “Grease: Live” television special.

Hough’s brother, Derek Hough, also competed on the series as a dancer and currently serves on the judging panel; he will return for Season 32, alongside Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

In recent years, “Dancing With the Stars” has had numerous shakeups in its creative team and on-screen talent. Season 31, which concluded its run in November with a win for Charli D’Amelio, was also the last for longtime head judge Len Goodman, who announced his retirement during the season’s penultimate episode. Goodman served as judge on the show since 2005, and was head judge on “Strictly Come Dancing,” the British competition series that “DWTS” was first adapted from.

Last season was also the first installment of the long-running reality series to debut on Disney+, after 16 years as mainstay on ABC. The move was reportedly made in order to grow the service’s reach with older consumers.

Season 32 of “Dancing with the Stars” will stream on Disney+ this fall. The series produced for the streamer by BBC Studios Los Angeles Productions.

