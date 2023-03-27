Kieran Culkin Wanted ‘to Cry’ After Sarah Snook’s Comment on ‘Succession’ Final Season

"I went, 'Why the f**k would you say that?,'" Culkin recalled of Snook riffing him.

Kieran Culkin was a sad slime puppy ahead of the “Succession” final season.

The actor revealed that co-star Sarah Snook made him “want to cry” after sharing a revelation about the inevitable end of the hit HBO series.

“Hey, Kieran, you’ll love this,” Snook told Culkin during the 2022 Emmys, as she told Esquire. “When we finish this show, you and I will never work together again.”

The comment came from fellow actor Nicholas Braun voicing his doubt that any of the “Succession” actors will be cast together in a future project as everyone would think of them as being related.

Culkin said, “I went, ‘Why the fuck would you say that? Fuck, I want to cry.'”

Snook added, “It hit him much more than I thought it would.”

“Succession” creator Jesse Armstrong announced in February that the fourth season will be its last. However, cast members were in the dark until the final days of production, with Snook sharing that she didn’t even know it was the final season until the table read for the now-known series finale.

“I was very upset,” Snook said. “I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

Culkin echoed in an Esquire cover story that he “laughed” at Armstrong’s ambiguity.

“Fucking come on, man. Is it the end or not? Stop telling me you don’t want to be with me but that you still sort of love me,” Culkin quipped, before adding of onscreen patriarch Brian Cox, “I think Brian had mixed feelings about it, too. He was more like, ‘Well, good, we’ve done it.’ But I bet if you said, ‘Would you like a fifth?’ he’d want to.”

Culkin concluded of his own take on the series ending, “I haven’t had a fucking moment to think about how I feel about it. All I know is I feel kind of down. It’s hard to sort of accept. What are the stages of grief? I don’t know which one I’m in right now. Maybe depression or denial. Maybe a little bit of both.”

