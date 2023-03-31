Kristen Stewart Directs Boygenius Super-Video ‘The Film’ — Watch

The Oscar-nominated actress will later make her feature directorial debut with "The Chronology of Water" starring Imogen Poots.

Oscar-nominated “Spencer” star Kristen Stewart directs “The Film,” a trio of music videos for super-group boygenius consisting of Lucy Dacus, Phoebe Bridgers, and Julien Baker. Three singles from boygenius’ “The Record,” out March 31, are featured onscreen with a 14-minute short film helmed by Stewart.

The short film kicks off with “$20” as the band takes a blood oath with the younger versions of themselves. Track “Emily I’m Sorry” follows Bridgers as she stands in front of a monster truck rally, drawing comparisons to “Titane.” The final video “True Blue” shows Bridgers, Dacus, and Baker painting a house a cobalt blue shade before cuddling with each other in the final scene.

Stewart previously helmed the music video for Sage + the Saint’s 2014 single “Take Me Down to the South” and Chvrches’ “Down Side of Me” in 2017. She also was behind short films “Come Swim” and “Crickets” and an episode of Netflix anthology series “Homemade.”

The “Twilight” alum is set to make her feature directorial debut with the adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir, “The Chronology of Water.” Imogen Poots is confirmed to star in the lead role, with Stewart co-writing the script.

“The Chronology of Water” focuses on author Yuknavitch coming to terms with her bisexuality, addiction issues, and involvement with the Boycott Divestment and Sanctions movement opposing Israeli oppression of Palestine. Stewart previously called Yuknavitch’s writing “so physical and so fiercely, ragingly female.”

Stewart told IndieWire at 2022 Cannes that if “The Chronology of Water” didn’t come together with financing this year, she would take drastic measures. “If I don’t make this movie before the end of the year, I’ll die,” Stewart said.

Ridley Scott’s Scott Free productions are producing the feature alongside co-writer Mingo. Michael Pruss also produces, with Rebecca Feuer serving as an executive producer.

Stewart has been linked to “Chronology of Water” since 2018. “Lidia’s memoir honors corporeal experience, radically,” Stewart said in a press statement. “To make that experience physical feels vital to me and what this impulse means…is that it absolutely must be a film.”

The official synopsis of the film describes the novel as a “lyrical journey through a life saved by art,” adding that it centers on a young woman who finds her voice through the written word and her salvation as a swimmer – ultimately becoming a triumphant teacher, mother, and a singular modern writer. A survivor’s story, a sexually abrasive and honest coming of age, the film is a physical memory wash of the inner life of author Yuknavitch.

Check out “The Film” below.

