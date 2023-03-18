Lance Reddick Calls Ian McShane’s ‘John Wick’ Character His ‘Brother’ in Final Interview

"One of us saved each other's lives," Reddick said of his character Charon and McShane's Winston.

Lance Reddick detailed his “John Wick” character Charon’s backstory in one of his final interviews.

The late “Wire” alum died March 17 of unknown causes. In a new Screen Rant interview published one day before his death, Reddick revealed how the fourth “John Wick” film deepened concierge Charon’s connection to Continental hotel manager Winston, played by Ian McShane.

“We talked about [it] independently, and came to have a backstory that was very similar since we’ve talked about it,” Reddick said of devising a backstory alongside McShane. “But I think we’ve known each other for decades; probably met when he was in Africa, doing some MI6 work, and I was teenager not too well off. And one of us saved each other’s lives. And then he took me under his wing, and I’ve been with him ever since.”

Reddick said, “For me, not only do I feel that I owe him my life, but he’s my brother.”

“John Wick: Chapter 4” is set to open in theaters March 24. Reddick was confirmed to be reprising his role of Charon for prequel spin-off series “Ballerina” opposite McShane, Keanu Reeves, and franchise newcomer Ana de Armas.

Reddick told Vulture that the character Charon was inspired by Alfred from “Batman” and Hector Elizondo from “Pretty Woman.”

“He speaks so little but his presence is large and I had to find a way to capture that,” Reddick said in 2021. “So I started through some performances that made me think of him…There was an elegance about him.”

Reddick added that co-star Reeves wrote him a note “thanking me for what I brought to the character in these movies,” adding, “I’ll never forget it. I’m going to cry now.”

Reddick’s filmography includes appearances in “The Wire,” “Oz,” “Lost,” and films “Resident Evil” and “Corporate.” He starred in all four “John Wick” films.

The IndieWire review for “John Wick: Chapter 4” called the film one of the best action movies of the decade. Director Chad Stahelski recently told The Hollywood Reporter that the “John Wick” film franchise starring Reeves will be given a “rest” soon.

“In our minds, Keanu and I are done for the moment. We’re going to give John Wick a rest,” Stahelski said. “I’m sure the studio has a plan. If everyone loves it and it goes kooky, then we’ll take a quiet minute. ‘Wick’s always, for some weird reason, always get the latest release date in Japan. It’s always like, three months later. If it’s the same this time, we’ll do a Japanese tour and release the movie in September. Keanu and I will take the long trip to Tokyo, we’ll sit in the Imperial Hotel Scotch Bar and go, ‘What do you think?’ We’ll have a couple 20-year-old whiskies and write some ideas on napkins. If those ideas stick, maybe we’ll make a movie.”

