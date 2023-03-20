Ciarán Hinds and Rory Kinnear Join ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Season 2

Tanya Moodie also joins the growing Season 2 ensemble cast, with Calam Lynch, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, and more previously announced.

Prime Video’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” is expanding its ensemble cast.

Season 2 of the record-breaking series boasts franchise newcomers Ciarán Hinds, Rory Kinnear, and Tanya Moodie in recurring roles. The second season is currently in production in the U.K., with actors Calam Lynch, Oliver Alvin-Wilson, Stuart Bowman, Gavi Singh Chera, William Chubb, Kevin Eldon, Will Keen, Selina Lo, Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen Atour, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, Ben Daniels, Nicholas Woodeson, and Sam Hazeldine previously announced as part of the new cast.

Oscar-nominated “Belfast” star Hinds has appeared in hit films like “Silence, ” “Munich,” “Persuasion,” “There Will Be Blood,” “In Bruges,” “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” and “The Eclipse.” His TV background includes appearances in “Game of Thrones,” “Rome,” “The English,” “Prime Suspect,” and “The Dry.”

“Rings of Power” co-star Kinnear is best known as Bill Tanner in the James Bond films “Quantum of Solace,” “Skyfall,” and “Spectre.” He also appeared in “Men,” earning him a BIFA award. Past roles also include “The Imitation Game,” “Broken,” and “Peterloo.” Kinnear’s television turns span from “Penny Dreadful” and “Black Mirror” to “Inside No. 9.” Kinnear is also a recurring character on “Our Flag Means Death.”

“Motherland” actress Moodie won the Royal Television Society’s Breakthrough Award for her role in the BAFTA award-winning comedy. Past TV work also includes “Neverwhere,” “Sherlock,” “The Man Who Fell to Earth,” “The Discovery of Witches,” and “Tin Star.” She also had roles in “Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker” and “Empire of Light.”

“The Rings of Power” brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” books. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the farthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone, per the official Prime Video synopsis of the series.

Following the impressive Season 1 finale, Season 2 is poised to further deepen the Middle-earth lore. The second season is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay, who are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchinson, along with co-executive producer Charlotte Brandström, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Andrew Lee, Matthew Penry-Davey, and Clare Buxton.

“Since its premiere, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien’s magnificent Middle-earth. To date, season one is the top Original series for Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling,” Vernon Sanders, the head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement. “We welcome these wonderful actors to our ‘fellowship’ and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two.”

