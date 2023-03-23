‘Love & Death’ Trailer: Elizabeth Olsen and Jesse Plemons Bring a True Crime to Life

The HBO Max series based on the Candy Montgomery murder case premieres April 27.

Desperate housewives never got out of style on television, and in “Love & Death,” Elizabeth Olsen is playing a particularly troubled one. The “Wandavision” and “Sorry for Your Loss” actor stars in the final trailer for the HBO Max series, released this Thursday.

In “Love & Death,” Olsen portrays Candy Montgomery, a real-life Texas housewife charged in 1980 for the murder of her friend and neighbor Betty Gore after Gore was found dead in her house from 41 axe wounds. During Montgomery’s trial, it came to light that she was cheating on her husband Pat with Gore’s husband Allan, and she pled self-defense by claiming that Gore attacked her after discovering evidence of the affair. Montgomery was eventually declared not guilty by the jury, in a verdict that prompted outcry from Gore’s family and their small-town community.

In the show, Jesse Plemons plays Allan Gore, while Betty and Pat are played by Lily Rabe and Patrick Fugit. Tom Pelphrey plays Candy’s lawyer Don Crowder, and additional cast members include Keir Gilchrist, Elizabeth Marvel, Krysten Ritter, Beth Broderick, and Brian d’Arcy James. The show is the second big limited series portrayal of the Montgomery case to premiere in less than a year, after “Candy” starring Jessica Biel and Melanie Lynskey aired on Hulu last May.

Related 'Love & Death' Trailer: Elizabeth Olsen Transforms into Candy Montgomery for HBO Max

Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Joe Alwyn, and Hong Chau Lead Yorgos Lanthimos' Next Film 'AND' Related 2023 Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

2023 Emmys Predictions: Outstanding Comedy Series

David E. Kelley, the creator behind “The Undoing” and “Big Little Lies,” wrote “Love & Death,” adapting the series from journalists John Bloom and Jim Atkinson’s 1984 book “Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs,” which told the story of the real-life case. Lesli Linka Glatter, best known for her work on “Homeland” and “Mad Men,” directs the limited series. The two executive-produce with Nicole Kidman, Matthew Tinker, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Michael Klick, Helen Verno, and Per Saari. The series is a production of Lionsgate Television in association with David E. Kelley Productions, Blossom Films, and Texas Monthly.

“Love & Death” made its world premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival earlier this month. The show will premiere on HBO Max April 27 with its first three episodes, followed by new episodes releasing weekly on Thursdays.

Watch the trailer for “Love & Death” below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.