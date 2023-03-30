Megan Thee Stallion in Talks for the Safdies’ Netflix Movie — Report

The rapper would star in the film alongside Adam Sandler.

After the legendary cameo from The Weeknd in “Uncut Gems”, Josh and Benny Safdie might be getting another pop star for their follow-up feature. Megan Thee Stallion is in talks to star in the duo’s upcoming film for Netflix, Deadline reports.

Netflix declined to comment on the news to IndieWire.

Should Megan Thee Stallion (or Megan Jovon Ruth Pete) officially join the project, she would star opposite Adam Sandler, who reunites with the Safdies after his acclaimed role in 2019’s “Uncut Gems.” Specifics of the film are being kept under wraps, though Sandler has confirmed it’s set in the world of sports memorabilia. The Safdies will write, direct, and produce the film; production is expected to begin this summer.

Megan Thee Stallion has previously guest-starred on TV shows such as “Good Girls,” “P-Valley,” and “She-Hulk: Attorney At Law,” the latter of which saw her play herself. She’ll make her film debut with the upcoming A24 musical comedy film “F***ing Identical Twins,” which is directed by Larry Charles and also features Nathan Lane, Bowen Yang, and Megan Mullally.

A Houston native, the rapper rose to mainstream fame through the mixtapes “Fever” and “Suga” in 2019 and 2020. Later in 2020, she released her debut album “Good News,” and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 twice, via a remix of her single “Savage” featuring Beyoncé and a featured appearance on Cardi B’s “WAP.” Her second single, “Traumazine,” released last August. For her work, she has won three Grammys and four American Music Awards.

News of Megan joining the Safdie’s newest project comes a day after reports that Sebastian Bear-McClard, a producer on the brothers’ “Uncut Gems” and “Good Time,” has been accused of sexual misconduct with teenage girls. Several stories involved misconduct on the set of both projects, including a 17-year-old who shot an unused scene for “Good Time” and a 15-year-old who visited the “Uncut Gems” set. Bear-McClard was fired from the Safdies’ production company Elara Pictures in 2022; according to a statement from the company, “The Elara team were made aware of Sebastian McClard’s behavior in July 2022. They took immediate action and terminated him.”

Megan Thee Stallion is repped by 300 Entertainment and Roc Nation Management.

