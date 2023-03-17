Melanie Lynskey Details Husband Jason Ritter’s ‘Last of Us’ Cameo as a Clicker: ‘I Shot Him Once’

"It's like his lifelong dream," Lynskey said of Ritter's stunt training.

Melanie Lynskey is continuing her onscreen partnership with husband Jason Ritter.

The “Yellowjackets” star revealed that Ritter appeared in Episode 5 of “The Last of Us” as a clicker, or an infected person. The climactic sequence took over a month to film, with Ritter training as a stunt person for the action battle scene.

“He was a stunt person. He trained with the stunt people, and he just did all these amazing stunts. It’s like his lifelong dream,” Lynskey said during the latest “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” episode. “He got put in makeup and came out of the ground and was falling over and doing all these [flips].”

She added that her character had to fight back: “I shot him once. Yeah. Why not?” Lynskey called the onscreen interaction “so romantic.”

Ritter also tweeted “Just the best day” when a photo of him getting into makeup was shared during a making-of documentary for the HBO series.

Ritter and Lynskey recently co-starred in Hulu true crime limited series “Candy” together and Ritter is set to appear in “Yellowjackets” Season 2 in a yet-undisclosed role.

“He would do anything, I think. He really would,” Lynskey said of Ritter joining the viral Showtime series. “I mean, I want them to cast whoever they want to cast. I’m not ever going to push my husband on them. But they should know he would do it in a second.”

Lynskey and Ritter’s relationship has been deemed the ultimate couple goals on social media. When Ritter was announced to be leading the CBS reboot of “Matlock” opposite Kathy Bates, Lynskey retweeted, “I’m so proud of my very talented very handsome husband.”

Ritter replied, “Those [hearts] go right back around to YOU, I am so proud of you and I am so grateful to be in your life.”

The “Parenthood” alum also fired back at critics who body-shamed wife Lynskey, writing on Twitter in January 2022, “If anyone has any further unsolicited comments about *anybody* else’s body, they can feel free to write them in permanent ink onto their own foreheads and swan dive directly into the sun.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.