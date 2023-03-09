Michael Caine Slams Claim His Film ‘Zulu’ Inspires White Nationalism: ‘Load of Bullsh*t’

"That is the biggest load of bullshit I have ever heard," Caine said.

Michael Caine is calling B.S. on a recent UK counter-terrorism report.

The “Dark Knight Rises” actor spoke out on his 1964 war film “Zulu” being labeled as a “key text” for white nationalists and supremacists in a new research report from Prevent, written by William Shawcross. Other films “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy,” “The Great Escape,” and “The Bridge on the River Kwai,” and novels “The Lord of the Rings,” “Brave New World,” and “1984” were among the list of texts that could inspire extremists, according to the report.

Caine called the inclusion of “Zulu” in the list the “biggest load of bullshit” in an interview with The Spectator. “That is the biggest load of bullshit I have ever heard,” Caine said, later adding, “There are no films I wish I hadn’t made. I got paid for all of them.”

He shared that the role of a “posh officer” in war period piece “Zulu” is what launched his career from stage to screen: “This made me a star,” Caine said, “and I never went back on the stage again.”

The “Hannah and Her Sisters” actor, who just turned 90 years old, noted that his half-century-plus career hasn’t wavered.

“I retire all the time,” Caine admitted, “and then a script arrives and tempts me out of retirement.” However, Caine doesn’t keep tabs on the fresh faces in Hollywood: “I no longer know who anyone is,” he said.

The Prevent report has received backlash from both government officials and artists whose works have been included.

“House of Cards” screenwriter Andrew Davies, whose series was flagged, told The Daily Mail, “It almost seems like a joke. ‘House Of Cards’ was actually a satirical view of right-wing politics. This list includes more or less the entire classical canon of literature and some of the very best British television programs ever made.”

Home Secretary Suella Braverman told MPs the Prevent program had “defined the extreme right-wing too broadly, encompassing the respectable right and the center right.” A Home Office spokesman said, “The Home Secretary made clear that Prevent will now ensure it focuses on the key threat of Islamist terrorism, as well as remaining vigilant on emerging threats. We’ve accepted all 34 recommendations and are committed to protecting our country from the threat posed by terrorism.”

