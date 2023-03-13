Mira Sorvino on Oscars Snubbing Late Father Paul Sorvino in Memoriam Tribute: I Am ‘Hurt and Shocked’

"The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!" the Academy Award winner tweeted. "We hope the Academy does something to put this right."

Mira Sorvino is calling out the Academy Awards for not including her father Paul Sorvino during the In Memoriam tribute.

Sorvino took to social media to share her “hurt” over Paul being “overlooked” at the 2023 ceremony. Sorvino tweeted, “It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!!”

The Oscar winner also shared on Instagram, writing, “I love you Dad. I miss you so much. PS, when I posted this I had not learned of my Dad’s omission and that of several other incredible artists from the in Memoriam section. Incredibly hurt and shocked that my father’s lifelong, irreplaceable, enormous contribution to the world of cinema was overlooked by whomever made that list. We, his adoring family, and you, his adoring public, know just how unique and incredible he was. We hope the Academy does something to put this right.”

Paul Sorvino, who famously starred in “Goodfellas” alongside late actor Ray Liotta, died in July 2022 of natural causes at age 83. Mira Sorvino wrote at the time, “My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed. My heart is rent asunder — a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over. He was the most wonderful father. I love him so much. I’m sending you love in the stars Dad as you ascend.”

Sorvino previously credited her father in her Academy Awards acceptance speech for “Mighty Aphrodite,” saying in 1996 that her Oscar is equally an honor to Paul Sorvino, “who has taught me everything I know about acting.”

Paul Sorvino’s widow Dee Dee Sorvino shared a statement with Entertainment Weekly.

“Paul Sorvino was one of the greatest actors in cinematic history in Hollywood. It is unconscionable that he would be left out of the ‘In Memoriam’ segment of the Oscars,” Dee Dee said. “It’s a three-hour show, they can’t give a couple more minutes to get it right? Paul Sorvino gave decades to this industry and was loved by all.”

A QR code was also included in the live awards ceremony to guide viewers to a more complete list of tributes for late stars. “Paul was not the only deserving soul left out, and a QR Code is not acceptable,” Dee Dee noted. “The Academy needs to issue an apology, admit the mistake and do better.”

Anne Heche, Tom Sizemore, Leslie Jordan, “Triangle of Sadness” star Charlbi Dean, Barbara Walters, Cindy Williams, Melinda Dillon, Philip Baker Hall, Hugh Hudson, Peter Brook, Mike Hodges, George T. Miller, and Lisa Marie Presley were also not included in the In Memoriam either.

John Travolta introduced the 2023 In Memoriam segment, saying as an ode to late “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton-John, “Each of them left an indelible mark that shared and informed us. They’ve touched our hearts, they’ve made us smile, and became dear friends, who we we will always remain hopelessly devoted to.”

It is baffling beyond belief that my beloved father and many other amazing brilliant departed actors were left out. The Oscars forgot about Paul Sorvino, but the rest of us never will!! https://t.co/dbgcfb1qy3 via @forthewin — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) March 13, 2023

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.