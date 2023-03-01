‘Mrs. Davis’ Teaser: Damon Lindelof and Tara Hernandez’s Nun Sci-Fi Drama Gets the Weirdest Trailer of the Year

Betty Gilpin stars in the Peacock show premiering April 20, but you won't find her in the teaser trailer.

If there’s one thing that Damon Lindelof is known for, it’s making really great shows that can also get really, really weird. And based on the latest teaser released Wednesday, his new Peacock show “Mrs. Davis” looks like it might be the “Leftovers” and “Watchmen” creator’s most oddball project yet.

Co-created by Lindelof and “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon” writer Tara Hernandez, “Mrs. Davis” stars “Glow” alum Betty Gilpin not as the title character but as Simone, a nun who is dead set on defeating the title character, who happens to be a powerful Artificial Intelligence program slowly taking over the entire world. Jake McDorman co-stars with Gilpin as Simone’s ex-boyfriend, rodeo cowboy Wiley, but neither actor makes an appearance in the 30-second teaser which, according to Peacock, does not consist of any actual footage from the show.

Instead, the ominous teaser sees various people around the globe introduce Mrs. Davis to new targets, presenting headphone earbuds while repeating the phrase “She wants to talk to you.” The teaser ends by breaking the fourth wall, with an agent presenting the earbud straight to the camera and the audience. In addition to the teaser, Peacock has also launched a special page on their website that allows users to chat with their show’s titular AI.

Along with Gilpin and McDorman, “Mrs. Davis” also stars Andy McQueen, Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulo, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha, and Mathilde Ollivier. Hernandez showruns the series and co-writes with Lindelof, and the two creators executive produce with directors Owen Harris (“Black Mirror: San Junipero”) and Alethea Jones (“Evil”). Warner Bros. Television produces the series for Peacock.

Season 1 of “Mrs. Davis” consists of eight one-hour episodes. The show will make its debut as part of SXSW festival’s television lineup, with its world premiere set for March 14. The first four episodes of the season launch on Peacock starting April 20, followed by new episodes releasing Thursdays, with the finale set for May 18.

Check out the teaser trailer for “Mrs. Davis” below — she wants to talk to you.

