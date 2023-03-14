‘Mrs. Davis’ Trailer: Betty Gilpin Fights AI in Damon Lindelof Peacock Series

The show premieres at SXSW on Tuesday, followed by its streaming premiere on April 20.

With news about artificial intelligence programs like ChatGPT making headlines, Damon Lindelof’s newest drama is coming out at the perfect time. The official trailer for “Mrs. Davis,” Lindelof’s upcoming Peacock series about fighting the rise of AI, has been released ahead of the show’s premiere at the South by Southwest festival on Tuesday night.

“Mrs. Davis” is named not after any of its actual characters, but after the central “villain,” a highly advanced Artificial Intelligence program slowly gaining power across the world. As more and more people begin falling under the influence of the all-knowing program, Simone (Betty Gilpin), a young woman and nun, resists its spell, until she’s told by a Mrs. Davis agent that she’s destined to go on a quest to find the Holy Grail. The message sends Simone on a journey to defeat Mrs. Davis, which causes her to fall in line with a resistance against her, lead by her ex-boyfriend Wiley (Jake McDorman).

Like many of Lindelof’s works — including “The Leftovers,” “Watchmen,” or “Lost” — “Mrs. Davis” seems to mix big sci-fi concepts and twisty storytelling with writing that explores questions about the human condition. The trailer, though, emphasizes the playful, funny streak that’s often in the TV vet’s work; set to Bon Jovi’s hit “Livin’ on a Prayer,” the clip teases several wacky and wild set-pieces involving magicians, medieval time reenactments, motorcycles on movie sets, and multiple hard-partying and fighting nuns.

Aside from Gilpin and McDorman, the cast of “Mrs. Davis” also includes Andy McQueen,Ben Chaplin, Margo Martindale, David Arquette, Elizabeth Marvel, Katja Herbers, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans, Tom Wlaschiha, and Mathilde Ollivier. Lindelof created “Mrs. Davis” with Tara Hernandez, best known for her work writing “The Big Bang Theory” and “Young Sheldon.” Hernandez showruns, and the two write and executive produce the show. Additional executive producers include Owen Harris, who directs the show’s pilot, and Alethea Jones, who directs several episodes. The series is produced for Peacock by Warner Bros. Television.

Season 1 of “Mrs. Davis” consists of eight one-hour episodes. The first four episodes of the season launch on Peacock starting April 20. New episodes release Thursdays and the finale is set to premiere May 18. Watch the official trailer below.

