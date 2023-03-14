Nancy Meyers Movie with Reported $130 Million Budget Scrapped at Netflix

Scarlett Johansson, Penelopé Cruz, Owen Wilson, and Michael Fassbender were all circling the pricey rom-com.

A new Nancy Meyers movie that was meant to go forward at Netflix, a romantic comedy that had actors such as Scarlett Johansson, Penelope Cruz, Owen Wilson, and Michael Fassbender all circling and that had a reported budget of upwards of $130 million, will not be moving forward at Netflix, an individual with knowledge told IndieWire.

The film, which had a reported, working title of “Paris Paramount,” would’ve been Meyers’ first since 2015’s “The Intern.” But $130 million is a steep budget for a genre that usually costs way less. A source told IndieWire that the $130 million figure is inaccurate and that the film was greenlit for a different amount. As reported in multiple outlets, Meyers and the streamer reportedly could not come to an agreement on the scope of the budget. If it did go forward, it easily would’ve been the most expensive romantic comedy of all time.

Netflix had no comment.

Meyers’ return to directing was announced back in 2022, and the project seemed to be heating up with the buzzy casting news earlier this month, but the budget concerns lingered, and some reports had the budget pegged as high as $150 million, with much of that heading to talent and above-the-line costs.

Meyers wrote the script and would’ve also directed and produced the comedy. While plot details were never officially revealed, the film was said to have parallels to Meyers’ own life and would follow a young filmmaker who falls in love with a producer, only for the two to be forced together again years later on a new project.

It’s unclear whether “Paris Paramount” will be shopped or have life elsewhere.

Meyers is best known for rom-com classics like “The Holiday,” “Something’s Gotta Give,” “What Women Want,” and “The Parent Trap.” Her last film “The Intern” starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro and made $194 million worldwide, though against a budget of just $35 million. But Meyers has been known to have some bigger budgets on films and has attracted top stars in the past, and she’s also known for more impressive sets that can drive up a film’s production budget. She was however the director on a short film made during COVID, “Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish).”

