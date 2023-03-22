What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2023

Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" movies, "Psycho," and Sima Aunty's return — all in one place.

So many great stories in history start out with the key players hating each other — as it is in Netflix and A24’s “Beef,” streaming on Netflix in April. Amy (Ali Wong) and Danny (Steven Yeun) meet via parking lot bump turned action-movie car chase, their lives connecting and their road rage lingering in weeks and months after the incident. In reviewing the series, IndieWire’s Ben Travers said that “’Beef’ does a fine job balancing Amy and Danny’s practical intelligence and impractical passions; their bitterness toward the other driver ebbs and flows as their personal lives better or worsen, and it’s in these moments that the half-hour drama thrives.”

The series from Lee Sung Jin premieres on April 6. See below for more titles coming to Netflix in April 2023.

April 1

“28 Days”

“A League of Their Own”

“American Hustle”

“Battleship”

“The Birds”

“Born on the Fourth of July”

“The Bourne Identity”

“The Bourne Supremacy”

“The Bourne Ultimatum”

“Charlie Wilson’s War”

“Conan the Destroyer”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat”

“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax”

“Friday Night Lights”

“Hatfields & McCoys” Season 1

“Hoarders” Season 12

“Hotel Transylvania”

“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“I, Frankenstein”

“Inception”

“Inside Man”

“The Land Before Time” (1988)”

“Marnie”

“Matilda” (1996)

“The Negotiator”

“Not Another Teen Movie”

“Psycho” (1960)

“Puss in Boots”

“Shark Tale”

“Shrek Forever After”

“Smokey and the Bandit”

“Smokey and the Bandit II”

“Spider-Man”

“Spider-Man 2”

“Spider-Man 3”

“Thomas & Friends: The Mystery of Lookout Mountain”

“Weathering”

“Zombieland”

April “2

“War Sailor” Limited Series

April 3

“Magic Mixies” Season 1

“Surviving R. Kelly Part III: The Final Chapter” Season 1

April 4

“My Name Is Mo’Nique”

“The Signing”

April 5

“Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now”

April 6

“Beef”

“The Last Stand”

April 7

“Chupa”

“Holy Spider”

“Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign”

“Oh Belinda”

“Thicker Than Water”

“Transatlantic”

April 8

“Hunger”

April 10

“CoComelon” Season 8

April 11

“All American: Homecoming” Season 2

“Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman”

April 12

“American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing”

“Celeste Barber: Fine, thanks”

“Operation: Nation”

“Smother-in-Law” Season 2

April 13

“The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib” Season 2

“Florida Man” Season 1

“Obsession”

April 14

“Phenomena”

“Queenmaker”

“Queens on the Run”

“Seven Kings Must Die”

April 15

“Doctor Cha”

“Time Trap”

April 16

“The Best Man Holiday”

“The Mustang”

“The Nutty Boy” Part 2

April 17

“Oggy Oggy” Season 2

April 18

“Better Call Saul” Season 6

“How to Get Rich”

“Longest Third Date”

April 19

“Chimp Empire”

“Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always”

April 20

“The Diplomat”

“Tooth Pari: When Love Bites”

April 21

“A Tourist’s Guide to Love”

“Chokehold”

“Indian Matchmaking” Season 3

“One More Time”

“Rough Diamonds”

April 22

“Ada Twist, Scientist” Season 4

April 25

“The Hateful Eight”

“The Hateful Eight: Extended Version” Season 1

“John Mulaney: Baby J”

April 26

“The Good Bad Mother”

“Kiss, Kiss!”

“Love After Music”

“Workin’ Moms” Season 7

April 27

“Firefly Lane” Season 2 Part 2

“The Matchmaker”

“The Nurse”

“Sharkdog” Season 3

“Sweet Tooth” Season 2

April 28

“AKA”

“InuYasha” Season 6

“King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch”

