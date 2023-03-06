Nicholas Braun Was ‘Sad as Hell’ Wrapping ‘Succession’ Season 4 but Promises Finale Is ‘Fire’

"It was a really tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody," Braun recalled.

Nicholas Braun is open about being “bummed” to bid farewell to “Succession.”

Series creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong announced in February 2023 that the upcoming fourth season will be the hit HBO series’ last.

“We were expecting it while we were making the show, but you don’t believe it till Jesse says it,” Braun told Entertainment Tonight during the 2023 Film Independent Spirit Awards. “We’re all pretty bummed.”

The “Cat Person” actor continued, “I was sad as hell [on] my last day. I finished a couple of weeks ago, and it was a really tough day, you know, saying goodbye to everybody. It’s been the greatest working experience in my life. So, saying goodbye to those people is really tough.”

The fourth and final season of “Succession” marks an end to the battle between Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his children, played by Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck, over the reins of Waystar Royco. Alexander Skarsgård reprises his role of tech visionary and possible Royco buyer Lukas Matsson, while Braun’s Cousin Greg and Matthew McFayden’s Tom deepen their alliance.

Braun could only tease of the series finale, “The ending is fire.”

“We’ve been doing it for more than six years, so it has been a long job. But it’s the best job I ever had in my career,” Braun told IndieWire in January 2023 about playing Cousin Greg. “The show changed my life, I love it. I was filming yesterday, we’re deep into the fourth season, I was so energized and inspired by what I’m still doing. I love the writing, I love the actors. They’ve taken Greg to amazing directions, and this season is a really nice journey for Greg. But something like [‘Cat Person’], this is an amazing thing to get to make. So I hope other good opportunities come my way. But I’ll do it as long as Jesse [Armstrong] wants us to.”

Braun’s co-star Strong recently admitted the final season will “feel like a death” as he sheds his iconic character of man-child Kendall Roy. “When I was younger, I saw the future in the crosshairs. I don’t feel that anymore. There is a feeling of ‘Now what?‘ that I don’t have the answer to,” Strong said.

For all the details on “Succession” Season 4, click here.

