Nicholas Braun Tried to Convince Quentin Tarantino to Cast Him After Disney Channel Movie

"I'm like, 'Quentin, that's me in this movie and I really hope to work with you someday. I think you're the best,'" the "Succession" star said.

Nicholas Braun pulled a Cousin Greg-level networking move long before he was cast in “Succession.”

Braun detailed a chance encounter with Oscar winner Quentin Tarantino during the latest episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” joking that he is “never awkward” except around his idols.

“I’m plenty awkward. I’m awkward with famous people,” Braun said. “Quentin Tarantino is a good one. I was walking onto a plane. I wasn’t sitting in first class. I was walking past first class. This was a long time ago. This was like 12 years ago. I was like 21 or something.”

Braun continued, “I’m walking through first class. I see him, ‘Holy shit, Quentin Tarantino.’ I’m like, ‘Oh my god, there he is.’ And I had just done this Disney Channel Original Movie, DCOMs, anybody? And so this [2008] DCOM was called ‘Minutemen’ and so it had just come out and there was an ad for it on the back of a Tiger Beat magazine. They’re probably canceled by now or something for taking pictures of young boys. And so the ad was on the back of this magazine and I got to my seat and I was like, ‘The “Minutemen” ad!’ And I tore it off the back of the Tiger Beat and I pushed past all the people that were coming further into the plane, which everybody hates that. Nobody likes the person going opposite.”

The “Cat Person” star added, “And so I get up to first class and I look at him and he’s sitting on the window side so I sort of have to reach over a person and say, ‘Quentin, Quentin, I’m in this DCOM called ‘Minutemen’ and it just came out and here’s the ad. That’s me!‘ And the ad is three guys in snowsuits flying through time because they created a time travel machine. And so they want to go from dorks to heroes, ‘zero to hero’ was the logline. So I’m like, ‘Quentin, that’s me in this movie and I really hope to work with you someday. I think you’re the best. That’s all I got.’ And he looked at it, like it was a torn piece of paper, and he was like, ‘I hope so too.'”

Braun noted that he is “still waiting” to hear from Tarantino years later.

And Tarantino is no stranger to collaborating with former Disney Channel stars: Best Actor nominee Austin Butler appeared in 2019’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” following stints on “Hannah Montana.”

