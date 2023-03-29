Nicholas Hoult: Seeing Nicolas Cage in Character on ‘Renfield’ Set Was ‘One of the Most Bizarre’ Experiences

"It doesn't get better than that," Hoult said of seeing Cage embody the vampire. "I was really giddy most of the time on set, and had the best time working with him."

Nicolas Cage went all out to play Dracula.

The “Renfield” actor, who previously likened his interpretation of the famed undead bloodsucker to a “pop-art Warhol,” allegedly stayed in character between takes on the “Renfield” production, leaving co-star Nicholas Hoult “giddy” on set.

“It really was one of the most bizarre scenarios of my life looking glancing over and seeing Nic Cage, dressed fully as Dracula,” Hoult told Entertainment Tonight that seeing Cage in costume. “I mean, it doesn’t get better than that. So, I was really giddy most of the time on set, and had the best time working with him.”

Hoult continued, “He was Nic Cage. But like, the funny thing was, when he switched on to Dracula, all the influences that he was bringing to that character and where he was bringing inspiration from, it was just like, it was really fun. And then occasionally you just see this little Nic Cage-ism within, which is what we love seeing him do in films.”

“Renfield” director Chris McKay noted to Insider that Cage would stay in character as Dracula between takes.

“Whatever scene we did he would still be 100 percent living in that attitude after we stopped shooting,” McKay said. “So if he’s a little frosty in the scene he’s going to have a little bit of that between takes. But still up for whatever we were doing. But you also have to remember, he’s covered head to toe in Dracula makeup and costume, so it’s a different thing. Sometimes he couldn’t even bend his body very much because he’s got a whole body appliance on. So he’s Dracula whether he wants to be Dracula or not.”

“Renfield” actors Hoult and Cage co-starred almost 20 years ago in the 2005 film “The Weatherman.” Cage reflected on reuniting with Hoult during a recent Reddit AMA thread.

“In ‘The Weatherman,’ I was starring in the movie and Nick was playing my son and supporting me, so that was a different dynamic. In ‘Renfield,’ Nick is starring in the movie and I’m supporting him, so they’re two very different kinds of approaches to film performance,” Cage said. “Supporting actors, in my view, have to support their lead and get in step with where they’re going, setting the pace and the flavors they’re bringing, so it all coalesces. I was completely in awe, actually, of Nick Hoult at 14, because he had so much poise and he was so confident and I had no doubt that he would subsequently become the star he has become. So, yeah I was very happy to work with him again.”

Hoult weighed in, noting that he was at first “overwhelmed” working with Cage.

“Intimidated by it, but also made to feel very calm and safe with Nick,” Hoult admitted. “Side note, I also got to eat my first ever corndog in his presence. It was in a scene, which was obviously a big moment that stuck with me. But then yeah, to get to work with him again, as an adult, I get to appreciate much more of his work.”

Hoult said to Cage, “At 14, I hadn’t seen a majority of your filmography. Now, going back as an adult, I’ve had time to delve into your work and I’ve been inspired by so much of it. Seeing what you bring to each scene and moment is really special. I get to see one of the most iconic actors playing one of the most iconic roles ever. It’s magic.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.