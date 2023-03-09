‘No Hard Feelings’ Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence Hits Rock Bottom as a Desperate Craigslist Escort

Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach also star in Gene Stupnitsky's latest comedy.

Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence gets down as a desperate woman looking to sell her body for a new car in the latest comedy from “Good Boys” director Gene Stupnitsky.

Lawrence stars as Maddie, an Uber driver whose car gets impounded and resorts to high-class sex work by answering a Craigslist ad posted by wealthy parents, played by Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti, looking to help their 19-year-old son (Andrew Feldman) lose his virginity.

On the brink of losing her childhood home, Maddie (Lawrence) discovers an intriguing job listing: wealthy helicopter parents looking for someone to “date” their introverted 19-year-old son, Percy (Feldman), before he leaves for college. To her surprise, Maddie soon discovers the awkward Percy is no sure thing.

Lawrence promises to “date his brains out” in the interview but soon learns that Percy is “unfuckable” due to his dorkiness. The “American Hustle” actress also serves as a producer on the film, directed and co-written by Stupnitsky. John Phillips also co-wrote the screenplay.

Lawrence and filmmaker Stupnitsky have been longtime friends, with Stupnitsky actually introducing Lawrence to her husband Cooke Maroney.

Lawrence’s “No Hard Feelings” co-star Ebon Moss-Bachrach teased that the “Causeway” actress is “really goofy” in the R-rated comedy.

“I think Jennifer Lawrence is really goofy in this movie, in a way that she hasn’t been in the past,” the “Bear” and “Girls” actor told Awards Radar. “The movie reminds me of some 90’s comedies I really used to like. I don’t want to misrepresent the movie, but there were elements which reminded me of the Farrelly brothers, or ‘Something About Mary.’ There’s a decent amount of physical comedy, and Jennifer Lawrence is very commited to it. It was a very funny set.”

Up next, Lawrence is set to star as talent agent Sue Mengers in Paolo Sorrentino biopic “Sue.” Mengers represented stars such as Candice Bergen, Faye Dunaway, Gene Hackman, Ali MacGraw, Steve McQueen, Ryan O’Neal, and Barbra Streisand. “There is almost, and I say this with love and admiration, a sociopathic tendency that I think sometimes I’m jealous of,” Lawrence told Vogue of Mengers. “I kind of covet the heartlessness that I have no doubt she had to have.”

“No Hard Feelings” premieres June 23 in theaters.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.