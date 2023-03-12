‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Teaser: Meryl Streep Makes Hulu Debut as Possible Murder Suspect

Streep joins series staple stars Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin in the whodunit series.

Meryl Streep is taking on her toughest role yet: playing an actress.

In a meta role, the Oscar winner makes her Hulu debut with “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3, joining core cast members Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez as part of the latest mystery involving the Arconia residents. As Season 2 left off with Oliver (Short) directing his return to Broadway, Streep portrays an actress in the show along with Paul Rudd, whose death during opening night was part of the Season 2 cliffhanger finale.

“Who are we without a homicide?” Mabel (Gomez) says in the teaser for the new season.

The “Only Murders in the Building” cast revealed Streep was joining in January 2023, with Gomez sharing a TikTok video of Streep on set. “What are we shooting? Season 3! The gang is back. Could this honestly get any better? Oh wait!” Gomez said before panning to Rudd sitting next to co-star Martin during production.

“Well, I do think it could get a little bit better,” Rudd said in the video. Streep then pops up behind Martin and Gomez, saying, “Steve, do you want this pillow?”

Streep previously starred in Season 2 of HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” acclaimed limited series “Angels in America,” and is set to appear in anthology show “Extrapolations” opposite Tobey Maguire, Eliza Gonzalez, Edward Norton, Diane Lane, Murray Bartlett, Heather Graham, and Marion Cotillard. Created by Scott Z. Burns for Apple TV+, “Extrapolations” depicts the range of effects of climate change through interconnected stories.

The teaser for “Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 debuted ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12.

As IndieWire’s Ben Travers praised the series for “strengthening new arcs” through supporting stars in the “heavily meta” comedy of the show, Streep’s casting as an esteemed actress brings a new layer of meta-ness.

“Deferential jokes about how difficult it can be to make a successful sequel work to acknowledge the obvious bumpiness and, hopefully, excuse some of it,” Travers penned in the Season 2 review.

Tina Fey, Cara Delevingne, Amy Ryan, Sting, Nathan Lane, Michael Rapaport, and Amy Schumer were among the star-studded ensemble casts for the first two seasons of the series.

“Only Murders in the Building” hails from co-creators and writers Steve Martin and John Hoffman (“Grace & Frankie,” “Looking”). Martin and Hoffman executive produce along with Martin Short, Selena Gomez, “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

“Only Murders in the Building” Season 3 debuts at a later date.

Check out the teaser below.

