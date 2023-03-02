Jonathan Majors, Ariana DeBose, Riz Ahmed, and More to Present at the 95th Oscars

Emily Blunt, Glenn Close, Jennifer Connelly, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Melissa McCarthy, and Janelle Monáe are some of the names also presenting at the 2023 Academy Awards.

With the 95th Oscars less than two weeks away, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has finally announced the first wave of presenters at this year’s Academy Awards.

Coming to the Dolby Theatre stage on Sunday, March 12, 2023, for a telecast that will air live on ABC and broadcast outlets worldwide at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, are some of last year’s winners including Best Supporting Actor Troy Kotsur (“CODA”) and Best Supporting Actress Ariana DeBose (“West Side Story”), fresh off her viral musical number at the 2023 BAFTA Awards. While the Academy does not announce which category each star is presenting, we can expect Kotsur and DeBose to present for the categories they won, as is tradition.

Last year’s Best Live Action Short winner Riz Ahmed (“The Long Goodbye”) and Best Documentary Feature winner Questlove (“Summer of Soul”) will also be presenting. Both filmmakers have already engineered some memorable 2023 award season moments, with Ahmed and co-presenter Allison Williams (“M3GAN”) impressively not stumbling on any names while announcing the Oscar nominees in January (sans his giggling as he said “My Year of Dicks”), and Questlove producing the amazing tribute to 50 years of Hip-Hop segment at this year’s Grammy Awards.

“Creed III” stars Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors are both presenting at the Oscars this year, as are the stars of “Jungle Cruise” (2021), Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt. Again, there is no clarification in the Academy announcement that they will be paired together to present though. Some more of this year’s Oscar presenters like Glenn Close, Samuel L. Jackson, and Zoe Saldaña have likely crossed paths in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films they are in, so pairing them together to announce a category winner based on that loose shared history could be a random bit of fun.

Fitting the bill of actors who did not ultimately receive a nomination this year, but still agreed to present (think Lady Gaga) are “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” star Janelle Monáe and “Top Gun: Maverick” star Jennifer Connelly. And then rounding out this first wave of presenters at the 95th Oscars are “The Little Mermaid” actress Melissa McCarthy, and international icons Deepika Padukone and Donnie Yen.

This year’s Academy Awards will be executive produced and run by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner. With Jimmy Kimmel as host, his head writer Molly McNearney (who also happens to be his spouse) will also serve as an executive producer on the show. The producers will all continue to announce more talent joining the show up to when the 95th Oscars finally happen on Sunday, March 12.

