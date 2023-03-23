Two-Part ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Sets June Premiere Date — Here’s Your First Look

The second half of the Starz show's penultimate season will have to wait until 2024.

“Outlander” is giving fans a little more time before they have to say goodbye — and giving subscribers more of a reason to sign up for a full year instead of just a few months. Season 7 of the time-travel romance will air in two parts, Starz said on Wednesday, with the first half airing this year and the second half waiting for 2024.

Season 7, as previously announced, consists of 16 episodes, the show’s highest order count since Season 1. Like Season 1, which aired in 2014 and 2015, Season 7 will be split into two eight-episode bunches — the “Droughtlander” is officially over on June 16. “Outlander” has already been renewed for a Season 8, which will consist of 10 episodes and presumably air in 2025 or later.

It is currently unclear if the show, based on Diana Gabaldon’s series of historical-fantasy romance novels, will completely adapt the entire saga. Each season of “Outlander” thus far has adapted (roughly) one book in the series; Season 7 will cover 2009’s “An Echo in the Bone.” The longer runtime of Season 7 means it could possibly cover more installments, such as 2014’s “Written in My Own Heart’s Blood” and/or 2021’s “Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone.” Gabaldon reportedly plans to wrap up the novels with a 10th installment, which she is currently writing.

“Outlander” tells the story of Claire Randall (Caitríona Balfe), a nurse living in 1945 who is transported back in time to the 18th century, where she falls in love with Highland warrior Jaime Fraser (Sam Heughan). The show follows Claire and Jaime’s relationship as they navigate the real-life Jacobite rising and other historical events of the era. Currently in the show, Claire and Jaime are living the 18th century, but their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) and her husband Roger MacKenzie (Richard Rankin) have been transported all the way into the 20th.

Several new cast members have joined the series for its seventh season, including Rod Hallett as real-life American soldier and notorious traitor Benedict Arnold, Gloria Obianyo, Chris Fulton, Charles Vandervaart, Izzy Meikle-Small, and Joey Phillips. In addition, two new actors will portray two characters already seen in the series: Kristin Atherton will play Jenny Murray, a character previously played by Laura Donnelly, while Diarmaid Murtagh will take over the role of Buck MacKenzie, the son of Graham McTavish’s Dougal MacKenzie. McTavish actually played Buck in Season 5.

McTavish will return as Dougal for Season 7; he last played the character in Season 2. Other returning cast members include John Bell, David Berry, Caitlin O’Ryan, Paul Gorman, Nell Hudson, Steven Cree, Andrew Whipp, Layle Burns, and Lotte Verbeek.

Even after “Outlander” ends with Season 8, the Fraser family saga is by no means over: Starz has already ordered “Blood of My Blood,” a prequel series from the OG series’ executive producer Matthew B. Roberts. “Blood of My Blood” will focus on Jamie’s parents, Brian and Ellen.

Ronald D. Moore developed “Outlander” for television, and executive produces with Roberts, Maril Davis, Toni Graphia, Luke Schelhaas, Andy Harries, and Jim Kohlberg, as well as stars Balfe and Heughan. Tall Ship Productions, Left Bank Pictures, and Story Mining & Supply Company produce the series in association with Sony Pictures Television. Moore and Davis are also on board to executive produce “Blood of My Blood.”

Starz has released several first look photos of “Outlander” Season 7. You already saw Balfe’s at the top of this post and Heughan’s a few paragraphs up; the other three are below.

