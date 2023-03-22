Parker Posey’s Cult Comedy Classic ‘Party Girl’ Celebrates 4K Restoration and a Return to Theaters

Exclusive: The remastered 1995 film will tour the U.S. starting at New York City's IFC Center April 28.

Who’s ready to party?

Parker Posey’s beloved 1995 coming-of-age comedy “Party Girl” celebrates a 4K restoration with a national tour to mark the 28th anniversary of the film. “Party Girl” kicks off in New York City at the IFC Center on April 28, followed by a live Q&A with lead star Posey. The film simultaneously debuts in Los Angeles at Glendale Laemmle Theatre and Landmark Westwood Theatre also on April 28, with a live Q&A with film director Daisy von Scherler Mayer.

In the classic film, a 20-something, irresponsible party girl is bailed out of jail by her librarian godmother. To repay the loan, she starts working at the library and gradually turns her life around.

“We made this movie for ‘the kids’ — as we called them — young people from small towns, who had big dreams, and who weren’t, for whatever reason, conforming to the status quo,” Posey shared with IndieWire. “Our intention was to nurture them — with style and color, wit and heart, music and dance. I’m happy the film’s out with a re-release, to inspire again — the unconventional path many of us live today.”

She added, “A special shout-out to the librarians, who also enjoy being silly on a dance floor — and while I’m at it, to the art of DJ’ing and other arts that keep us moving and free.”

Post-“Party Girl,” Posey went on to star in “Kicking and Screaming,” “The Daytrippers,” “Waiting for Guffman,” and the “Misadventures of Margaret.” She also had a supporting role in “You’ve Got Mail” and “Scream 3,” ushering in the 21st century with “The Sweetest Thing” and multiple Christopher Guest films including “Best in Show.” Her TV roles include “Louie” and most recently “The Staircase.”

Up next, Posey appears in Ari Aster’s “Beau Is Afraid,” Josh Margolin’s “Thelma,” and Craig Johnson’s “The Parenting” opposite Brian Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Edie Falco.

“Party Girl” director Mayer is helming a trio of “Yellowjackets” Season 2 episodes while also directing on “The Last Thing He Told Me,” “Made for Love,” “Bosch,” and “Inventing Anna.”

“Party Girl” was previously adapted into a TV series, written and directed by Mayer. Christine Taylor, John Cameron Mitchell, and Swoosie Kurtz starred in the short-lived 1996 series that only aired four episodes.

“Party Girl” 4K restoration premieres April 28 in New York City and Los Angeles from FilmRise.

Check out the trailer below.

