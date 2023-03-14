Pauly Shore Approves of Jimmy Kimmel’s ‘Encino Man’ Oscars Joke: ‘I Loved It’

Shore's former co-stars Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan won respective Academy Awards during the 2023 ceremony.

Pauly Shore is riding the “Encino Man” wave.

The comic applauded 2023 Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel’s quip about the 1992 film having a resurgence thanks to the starring roles for Oscar winners Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”).

“Two actors from ‘Encino Man’ are nominated for Oscars,” Kimmel said during the live awards show March 12. “What an incredible night it must be for the two of you, and what a very difficult night for Pauly Shore. Maybe it’s time to reboot ‘Bio-Dome.'”

Shore shared on Twitter, “I don’t know if you guys saw @TheAcademy Awards last night, but @jimmykimmel poked fun at me in the monologue. I loved it.”

He continued, “But what I REALLY loved is that my old buddies from back in the day, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, took home the Oscars! Never quit on your dreams.”

“Encino Man” followed a California teen (Sean Astin) who finds a caveman (Fraser) preserved in a block of ice in his backyard and revives him with the help of his best friend (Shore). The duo pass off the caveman as being a foreign exchange student at their high school.

Related Jimmy Kimmel 'Got Rid' of 'Harder' Will Smith Jokes at 2023 Oscars: It Wasn't 'Our Place to Do That'

Major Wins for Asian Filmmakers at the 2023 Oscars Spotlight Marginal Progress with Diversity Related 45 Great Films That Failed at the Box Office

Oscars 2023: Best Sound Predictions

Shore said during “Good Morning America” before the 2023 Oscars that he was “very excited for my two co-stars from ‘Encino Man,’ both nominated this year for an Oscar.”

Shore added, “It’s quite remarkable, it’s an insane story. These guys — what a comeback. It’s almost like they were ‘Encino Men’ and they de-thawed them, and they’re coming back to life.”

Co-star Astin also tweeted, “always with dignity, grace, loyalty, hope, joy & inspiration…. A forever moment Ke… I’m so happy, proud and over the moon… CONGRATULATIONS. Well earned!!!!”

For Fraser, Astin wrote, “Brendan…a triumph of a performance by a gargantuan talent…and a very decent human being…I’m moved and incredibly happy for you… Well deserved and well earned…CONGRATULATIONS!!!!”

Fraser and Quan bonded over their respective comebacks, with Quan saying at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards that it was the first time he saw his former “Encino Man” co-star in 32 years.

“He put his hand on my shoulder and he said this, he was still here,” Quan told People. “I will never forget those three words and it’s actually right. For me, I cannot believe I’m still here. It’s been a wild ride ever since [‘Encino Man’] came out.”

I don’t know if you guys saw the @TheAcademy Awards last night, but @jimmykimmel poked fun at me in the monologue. I loved it. But what I REALLY loved is that my old buddies from back in the day, Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan, took home the Oscars! Never quit on your dreams. pic.twitter.com/wD67uPtFn5 — Pauly Shore (@PaulyShore) March 13, 2023

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.