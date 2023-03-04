Pedro Pascal’s Viral Refusal to Read Sexy Tweets Sparks Debate About Red Carpet Etiquette

Fans are coming to Pascal's defense after he was ambushed with a salacious question on the red carpet.

The one-two punch of “The Mandalorian” and “The Last of Us” has turned Pedro Pascal into one of America’s biggest stars — and an unlikely sex symbol. The 47-year-old actor’s grizzled handsomeness and excellent red carpet fashion has earned him a passionate following of online admirers. But sometimes superstardom isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be, as Pascal proved at the Season 3 premiere of “The Mandalorian.”

In a moment that quickly went viral, Pascal was approached by a reporter for Access Hollywood, who presented the actor with a list of sexy tweets about him and asked him to read them out loud. Pascal declined to do so — and declined to name a favorite — calling the tweets “dirty.”

While Pascal was polite enough to not make a scene and ultimately made an obligatory comment about how he thought the tweets were funny, the conversation has sparked plenty of online debate about the ethics of asking such an explicit question on the red carpet. Many fans were quick to point out that, while it’s common for celebrities to read tweets about themselves as part of comedy bits, those segments are always planned in advance with the actor’s full participation. The fact that the question was being asked on the red carpet of a relatively family friendly show like “The Mandalorian” only added to the awkwardness.

this is the worst thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/7npzBOqCxk — lauren | tlou & mando spoilers (@djarinluck) March 1, 2023

Pascal has made no secret of the fact that he’s enjoying his newfound stardom, but this should probably be a lesson to journalists everywhere — there’s a time and place to ask about thirsty tweets, and it’s probably not the premiere of a Disney show.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Pascal has declined to perform for fans in a way that he feels is inappropriate. In another recent interview, the actor joked about how it makes him uncomfortable when young fans ask him to speak in his “Mandalorian” voice. He explained that without the mask and the context of the “Star Wars” show, that voice sounds needlessly sexual and he prefers to interact with fans in other ways.

“People come up to me and ask me to do the voice for their kids. But I think it sounds inappropriate,” Pascal said. “Because it is a breathy, low-register bedroom voice. It is so creepy and doesn’t work in real life.”

