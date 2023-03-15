Pete Davidson Peacock Series ‘Bupkis,’ with Joe Pesci as His Granddad, Sets Spring Premiere Date

Davidson writes and stars in the show, based loosely on his own life, and Edie Falco will play his mother.

Pete Davidson is returning to the Peacock Network — sort of. The former “Saturday Night Live” cast member is heading to Peacock for his new comedy series “Bupkis,” and the show has set its release date for May 4.

Davidson writes and stars in the series which — somewhat similar to his film “The King of Staten Island” — is based heavily on his own life, though unlike that Judd Apatow film, Davidson appears to explicitly be playing a fictionalized version of himself. Peacock describes the show as a “a heightened, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson’s real life,” one that “combines grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

The series also stars Italian American acting legends Edie Falco (“The Sopranos”) and Joe Pesci (“Goodfellas”) as Davidson’s mother and grandfather, respectively. The show also features several guest stars, including Davidson’s “Bodies Bodies Bodies” co-star and rumored current girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders, his former “SNL” co-star Kenan Thompson, Charlie Day, Brad Garrett, Ray Romano, and Simon Rex from “Red Rocket.”

Davidson spoke about “Bupkis” at the 2022 NBCUniversal Upfronts presentation, during which he joked that “I can’t believe we are going to be on Peacock, the streamer that is responsible for so so many great shows like ‘MacGruber’ and the reruns of ‘The Office.’ “I’m here so the media will finally start paying attention to me.”

The actor, who is as famous for his personal life as his credits, gained fame after joining “Saturday Night Live” in 2014; at 20, he was one of the youngest cast members the long-running sketch series has ever had. In addition to his eight seasons on the show, he’s also known for the films “Bodies Bodies Bodies,” “Big Time Adolescence,” and “The Suicide Squad.” Later this year, Davidson will voice a robot in “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” and star with Paul Dano, Sebastian Stan, and Seth Rogen in the film “Dumb Money.”

Along with Davidson, writers on the show include Dave Sirus and Judah Miller, the latter of whom showruns. All three executive produce with Davidson’s old “Saturday Night Live” boss Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer, and Erin David for “SNL” production company Broadway Video.

Take a look at the first look photos for “Bupkis” below.

