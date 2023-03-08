‘Ray Donovan’ May Join the Showtime Franchise Frenzy

It sounds like the Liev Schreiber crime drama is going to get the "Billions" and "Dexter" treatment.

After “Ray Donovan: The Movie,” it looks like we’re getting “Ray Donovan,” the spinoffs. The Showtime series, which ran from 2013 to 2020 with a movie in 2022, may be getting resurrected — again — at the premium cable network and Paramount+, according to a comment from Paramount Global President Bob Bakish.

In other words, Bakish is looking to give the Liev Schreiber crime drama the “Billions” and “Dexter” treatment.

Bakish, while speaking Wednesday at the 2023 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference about Paramount’s future plans for Showtime, said the channel/brand will focus on giving audience members a smaller slate that provides them what they want. “Maybe” that’s more “Ray Donovan,” he said.

“You could think about the slate as smaller, which will be less expensive, but also really giving the people what they want,” Bakish said. “Which is more Showtime, maybe more ‘Dexter,’ maybe more ‘Ray Donovan,’ and really leaning into that. And we have some exciting plans there.”

Outside of “Ray Donovan” and Showtime, Bakish also teased expansions upon “Tulsa King,” the Sylvester Stallone Paramount+ drama series from “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan. The “Yellowstone” universe, which includes “1883,” “1923,” and others, has become the template Paramount hopes to replicate all over its platforms — especially Showtime.

“Watch what we do with ‘Tulsa King,'” Bakish said. “Hmm, maybe there might be some other kings…”

On the film side, Bakish unsurprisingly pointed to stalwart franchises like “Transformers” and “Scream” as tentpoles that would get new installments. He also name-dropped last year’s horror film “Smile,” a sleeper hit for Paramount at the box office, as ripe for expansion.

“You’re gonna see all those,” Bakish said. “It’s gonna be cool.”

As for “Billions” and “Dexter,” it sounds like there will be more than you could possible consume. “Billions,” which is still on the air and will premiere its seventh season soon, is looking at expanding with as many as four spinoffs. One will be set in Miami, one in London, one is (working) titled “Millions,” and another “Trillions.”

For “Dexter,” Showtime wants an origin series for the titular character as well as spinoffs to explore the backstories of other characters, including the Trinity Killer. “Dexter” sequel series “Dexter: New Blood” was a success for Showtime last year. Let’s do it again.

In September, Showtime’s linear channel will be rebranded as “Paramount+ with Showtime.” The top Paramount+ plan, which includes Showtime programming and is ad-free, will also adopt the new moniker (and a $2 per-month price hike). Showtime’s own OTT (over-the-top) service will be shuttered at the time.

