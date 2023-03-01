Robert De Niro Heads to the Small Screen for Netflix’s ‘Zero Day’ Limited Series

"Mad Men" and "The Leftovers" helmer Lesli Linka Glatter will direct all six episodes of the streaming thriller.

Academy Award winner Robert De Niro is making his debut as a TV series regular.

De Niro is set to star in and executive-produce the Netflix limited series “Zero Day.” The six-episode “ripped-from-reality” thriller is co-created by Eric Newman (“Narcos”), Noah Oppenheim (“The Thing About Pam”), and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael S. Schmidt. Lesli Linka Glatter (“Mad Men,” “Homeland) will direct and executive produce all six episodes.

Per the official logline, “Zero Day” asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?

Writer, co-creator, and executive producer Newman said in a statement shared with press, “I am a lifelong fan of Robert De Niro. To have him as a producing partner and star in this show is beyond my wildest dreams. And Lesli Linka Glatter has directed so many of my favorite episodes of television; she was our clear first choice to direct this show. I am grateful to Netflix for their continued faith and support and thrilled to be in business with the amazing creative team of Noah, Lesli, and Jonathan on this timely (and terrifying) series.”

Peter Friedlander, vice president of scripted series for Netflix in the US and Canada, added, “‘Zero Day’ is a shrewd, heart-pounding conspiracy thriller that will keep audiences at the edge of their seat. What an honor to have this A-list caliber of talent assembled, led by the iconic Robert De Niro and brought to life by the unrivaled talents of Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Lesli Linka Glatter, and Michael S. Schmidt.”

De Niro is next set to be seen onscreen in Martin Scorsese’s long-awaited Apple Original film “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The “Raging Bull” and “Mean Streets” icon is also confirmed to star in and executive-produce additional TV series “Mr. Natural” about a former convict determined to enact revenge on his former cohorts in Palm Springs.

De Niro isn’t the only veteran A-lister making a TV debut: Harrison Ford announced his comedic turn on “Shrinking” as his first leading television role, coupled with “Yellowstone” spinoff “1923.” Quentin Tarantino is also confirmed to be helming an upcoming limited series for a streaming platform, rumored to be Netflix.

