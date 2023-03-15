Ryan Reynolds Is ‘Grateful’ to Make a Mint with Mint Mobile $1.35 Billion Buyout by T-Mobile

The "Deadpool" star and brand spokesperson hold roughly a 25 percent stake in the company.

Ryan Reynolds is flying high with his latest business deal.

The Aviation Gin spokesperson and Wrexham club football owner announced that prepaid wireless brand Mint Mobile has been acquired by T-Mobile in a deal worth up to $1.35 billion. Reynolds is a minority stakeholder in the brand holding approximately 25 percent.

“I only want the best for Mint Mobile customers. I think I’ve found it,” Reynolds tweeted, announcing the T-Mobile buyout.

The “Deadpool” actor continued, “I never dreamt I’d own a wireless company and I certainly never dreamt I’d sell it to T-Mobile. Life is strange and I’m incredibly proud and grateful.”

The deal is expected to close later in 2023, with T-Mobile acquiring Ka’ena Corp. and its subsidiary brands including Mint Mobile, international wireless service Ultra Mobile, and wholesaler Plum. T-Mobile will pay up to $1.35 billion in a combination of 39 percent cash and 61 percent stock to acquire Ka’ena.

Per a press release, T-Mobile is especially looking to “leverage Mint’s industry-leading digital [direct-to-consumer] marketing expertise as part of its broader portfolio to reach new customer segments and geographies.”

Mint Mobile founders David Glickman and Rizwan Kassim will remain at T-Mobile to manage the brands, which will operate as a separate business unit. Reynolds will stay onboard as a spokesperson in a creative role.

“Mint Mobile is the best deal in wireless and today’s news only enhances our ability to deliver for our customers,” Reynolds said. “We are so happy T-Mobile beat out an aggressive last-minute bid from my mom, Tammy Reynolds, as we believe the excellence of their 5G network will provide a better strategic fit than my mom’s slightly-above-average mahjong skills. I am so proud of the entire Mint team and so excited for what’s to come.”

T-Mobile announced it will continue Mint Mobile’s current pricing plans, which start at $15 per month for unlimited talk and text and up to 4 GB of data/month.

“Mint has built an incredibly successful digital direct-to-consumer business that continues to deliver for customers on the Un-carrier’s leading 5G network and now we are excited to use our scale and owners’ economics to help supercharge it — and Ultra Mobile — into the future,” T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert stated.

I only want the best for Mint Mobile customers. Think I’ve found it. pic.twitter.com/nSNmGKLmN2 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 15, 2023

