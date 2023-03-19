Sarah Snook Didn’t Learn That ‘Succession’ Was Ending Until the Final Table Read

“I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness," Snooks said. "It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season."

As “Succession” prepares to kick off its final season on HBO next Sunday, TV lovers around the world are bracing themselves for a painful goodbye. Jesse Armstrong’s satirical drama has become one of the most beloved shows on television, and its ending will certainly be a painful adjustment — for both its fans and its cast.

The show’s famously colorful ensemble has been very open about the ways they’re grieving the end of the show. Jeremy Strong said that it feels like a death, while Brian Cox has more or less made peace with the news (though he says he’ll “miss the bonhomie” on set). Now, Sarah Snook is ready to share her thoughts on the show’s conclusion.

In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, Snook opened up about saying goodbye to her character Shiv Roy. She revealed that she was not told that the show was ending until she attended the table read for the final episode. She recalled being dismayed by the news that the story was coming to a close, but understood Armstrong’s reasons for the ambiguity.

“I was very upset,” she said. “I felt a huge sense of loss, disappointment and sadness. It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end.”

Snook echoed sentiments previously expressed by her co-stars and said that, while she’ll miss working on the show, it’s ultimately a good thing for the show to go out while it’s still on top.

“Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much,” she said. “But everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.”

Snook has always been open about the serendipitous nature of her “Succession” casting. She famously turned down the role of Shiv Roy when it was first offered to her, thinking that the show was too focused on male characters. She changed her mind at the last minute, and used the opportunity to advocate for more nuanced portrayals of women in the business world.

“When I first got offered the role, I said no,” Snook said in 2022. “Through blind faith, I thought, ‘Well, the creatives are interesting. You may be one of the only women in the pilot, but that doesn’t mean that you’re going to get sidelined necessarily and maybe this is an opportunity for you to just fight for female characters.’”

