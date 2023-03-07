‘Schmigadoon!’ Season 2 Trailer Parodies Bob Fosse and Stephen Sondheim — Watch

"Schmigadoon!" transforms into "Schmicago" for a Season 2 modeled after darker, edgier musicals.

Apple TV+ is subbing out “The Sound of Music” for “Sweeney Todd.” The first trailer for Season 2 of “Schmigadoon!,” the streamer’s musical parody series, has been released.

Created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio, Season 1 of “Schmigadoon!” was a riff on the basic concept of “Brigadoon,” a 1947 Tony-winning musical. Cecily Strong and Keegan-Michael Key lead the cast as Melissa and Josh, a long-term couple in a rocky patch of their relationship. The pair stumble upon the remote town of Schmigadoon and soon discover they can’t leave until they understand true love: something the magical realm determined the partners weren’t in. Every episode featured multiple original musical numbers, patterned from “Brigadoon” and other musicals of its era, all written by Paul.

Season 2 of “Schmigadoon” picks up with Josh and Melissa back in the modern world, where Melissa feels discontent after experiencing real-life musical magic. The two pack their bags and head out to visit Schmigadoon again, but find that it has transformed into “Schmicago,” an edgier setting patterned on darker musicals from the likes of “Chicago’s” Bob Fosse and the legendary Stephen Sondheim.

Most of the cast members who played the Schmigadoon residents in Season 1 are back — including Oscar winner Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit — but they take on new roles in “Schmicago” that parody new musicals.

Cameron, whose Season 1 role was a riff on Ado Annie from “Oklahoma,” now plays a version of “Cabaret” lead Sally Bowles, and Chenoweth and Cumming appear to be playing takes on Miss Lovett and the title character from Sondheim’s classic “Sweeney Todd.” Also in the cast are new additions Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page; Burgess plays the narrator of the season, parodying the role of the Lead Player in “Pippin.”

“Schmigadoon!” received mostly positive reviews upon its release in 2021, and Paul picked up an Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics Emmy win for the song “Corn Puddin’.” IndieWire’s Season 1 review called the series “an ambitious show that hopes to both modernize the musical while humorously poking fun at some of the more obvious narrative flaws of the genre.”

“Schmigadoon!” has magic to do (just for you) on April 7, when Season 2 debuts with its initial two episodes. The rest of the six-episode season will roll out weekly on Apple TV+ until the finale premieres on May 5. Watch the trailer for Season 2 below.

