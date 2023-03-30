Netflix’s ‘Scott Pilgrim’ Anime Series Reunites Original Cast, Including Michael Cera and Kieran Culkin

Director Edgar Wright serves as an executive producer with the original 2010 cast reprising their respective roles.

Scott Pilgrim is taking on another world: anime.

Edgar Wright’s beloved 2010 film “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” has an anime series heading to Netflix as previously announced, and now, the original cast is returning to voice their respective characters. Lead star Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Aubrey Plaza, Anna Kendrick, Kieran Culkin, Satya Bhabha, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong make up the cast.

“Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World” stars Cera as the Toronto bassist who dumps his high school girlfriend (Wong) for an elusive manic pixie dream girl (Winstead), who is followed by a League of Evil Exes whom Scott must defeat to win her heart.

Graphic novel authors and artists Bryan Lee O’Malley and BenDavid Grabinski serve as executive producers, writers, and showrunners. The original film’s director and co-writer Edgar Wright will executive produce the series.

“One of the proudest and most enjoyable achievements of my career was assembling and working with the dynamite cast of ‘Scott Pilgrim.’ Since the film’s release in 2010 we’ve done Q&A’s, remembrances and charity read throughs, but there was never the occasion to reunite the whole gang on an actual project. Until now,” Wright said in a press statement. “Original creator Bryan Lee O’Malley, along with writer BenDavid Grabinski have conjured up an anime series of ‘Scott Pilgrim’ that doesn’t just expand the universe, but also…well, just watch it. I’m more than happy to announce that I have helped coax the entire original cast back to voice their characters on this epic new adventure. You are in for a treat.”

The official title for the series will be announced at a later date.

“We’re getting the band back together!” showrunners O’Malley and Grabinski said. “A stellar cast, perfectly assembled by Edgar Wright. And, with Science SARU leading the phenomenal animation, we couldn’t ask for a better team for this adventure. We can’t wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It’s going to be a wild ride.”

Science SARU (“Devilman Crybaby,” “The Heike Story”) serves as the animation studio behind the series, with executive producer Eunyoung Choi and director Abel Gongora. The production studio is UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“It’s official: we’ve been obsessed with ‘Scott Pilgrim’! This series has been a wild ride, full of fresh and thrilling experiences for everyone at Science SARU,” executive producer Choi said. “Working with such amazing artists and animators under the visionary leadership of director Abel Gongora has been an absolute dream come true. Our team is over the moon about bringing the Scott Pilgrim world to life. We can hardly contain our excitement – this is going to be epic!”

The series will also feature original songs by Anamanaguchi (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game”) with a score by Anamanaguchi and Joseph Trapanese (“Straight Outta Compton”).

