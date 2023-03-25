Bill Lawrence Promises a ‘Scrubs’ Movie Is Coming: ‘It’s Inevitable”

Lawrence confirmed that the "Scrubs" cast is game to reunite for a movie at some point — but in the meantime, they're content to just hang out whenever they can.

With seemingly every beloved sitcom under the sun getting the reboot treatment in recent years, it’s only a matter of time before “Scrubs” returns to the proverbial airwaves in some capacity. Bill Lawrence has never been shy about wanting to make a movie out of his iconic hospital comedy — and if social media posts and Super Bowl commercials are any indicator, his cast seems to be taking every opportunity to spend time together.

So it’s inevitable that members the show’s creative team are frequently asked about a potential movie while promoting other projects. Speaking to Variety about his Apple TV+ series “Shrinking,” Lawrence gave an update on a potential “Scrubs” revival — and offered fans some good news.

“I think it’s inevitable that it happens,” Lawrence said when asked about a “Scrubs” movie. “The joke of it with us is the first time that six months go by that we don’t hang out, we’ll end up doing a ‘Scrubs’ reunion.”

He continued: “In the greatest way, the cast of that show and the writers are so good that they’re all working. And the main reason to do something like that isn’t the work, it’s because we actually love hanging out.”

Lawrence’s comments line up with what he said on a “Scrubs” reunion panel at last year’s ATX Television Festival.

“We’re going to do it because we’re lucky enough people care,” Lawrence said. “If you’re lucky enough to be able to work with the people you love, run to it.”

At this point, the biggest obstacle in the way of a “Scrubs” movie might be Lawrence’s own busy schedule. The prolific showrunner is currently presiding over an empire that includes “Ted Lasso,” “Shrinking,” a “Clone High” revival, and the upcoming Apple TV+ series “Bad Monkey” starring Vince Vaughn. During last year’s panel, both Zach Braff and Donald Faison said that a potential “Scrubs” movie would have to wait for Lawrence’s schedule to clear up.

“We can’t possibly do anything without the wunderkind here,” Braff said of Lawrence. “But if he finds the time, [we would, too.]”

“I think we all kinda want it,” Faison added. “We would all love to work together again. It’s just really hard. It can’t be a full season of a show. It would have to be a movie or something. […] This dude [Bill Lawrence] is never going to be free again.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.