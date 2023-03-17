Sharon Stone Says She ‘Lost Half My Money’ in Recent Banking Upheaval

The recent tumult, started by the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, has affected the "Quick and the Dead" star.

Sharon Stone is dishing on being between a rock and a hard place.

The “Casino” star admitted that she “lost half” of her finances due to a “banking thing.” Her comment comes on the heels of Silicon Valley Bank collapsing and its effects on the financial market.

Stone received the Courage Award during the Women’s Cancer Research Fund’s (WCRF) An Unforgettable Evening fundraiser and said during her acceptance speech (via The Hollywood Reporter), “I know that thing that you have to get on and figure out how to text the money is difficult. I’m a technical idiot, but I can write a fucking check. And right now, that’s courage, too, because I know what’s happening.”

She added, “I just lost half my money to this banking thing, and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here.”

Stone continued that her presence at the fundraiser is also following her brother Patrick Stone’s recent death at age 57 due to heart disease.

“My brother just died, and that doesn’t mean that I’m not here. This is not an easy time for any of us. This is a hard time in the world, but I’m telling you what, I’m not having some politician tell me what I can and cannot do,” the “Basic Instinct” icon said. “How I can and cannot live, and what the value of my life is and is not. So stand up. Stand up and say what you’re worth. I dare you. That’s what courage is.”

Stone recalled being told she had breast cancer due to a large tumor in her breast; the tumor was later found to be benign but resulted in the actress undergoing reconstructive surgery in 2001.

“I went to the hospital, saying, ‘If you open me up and it’s cancer, please take both my breasts,’ because I am not a person defined by my breasts,” Stone shared. “You know, that might seem funny coming from me since you’ve all seen ‘em. You’ve all seen ‘em since the surgery and you don’t even know it. So don’t ever feel compelled not to get a mammogram, not to get a blood test, not to get surgery because it doesn’t matter. I’m standing here telling you I had one-and-a-half and more tissue of my breasts removed and none of you knew it.”

Stone recently opened up about her private struggle amid her custody battle with ex-husband Phil Bronstein over their adopted son Roan. The divorce was finalized in 2004. Stone alleged her controversial reputation following her “Basic Instinct” nude scene affected the custody agreement.

“When the judge asked my child — my tiny little boy, ‘Do you know your mother makes sex movies?’ Like, this kind of abuse by the system — that I was considered what kind of parent I was, because I made that movie,” Stone said. “People are walking around with no clothes on at all on regular TV now and you saw maybe like a 16th of a second of possible nudity of me — and I lost custody of my child. Are you kidding?”

