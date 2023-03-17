‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods’ Post-Credits Scenes Hint at DC Connections That May Never Be

Spoilers: David F. Sandberg's second "Shazam!" film winds down with a pair of scenes that aim to set up new stories that may not have a place in a changing landscape.

[Editor’s note: Spoilers ahead for both “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and its post-credits scenes.]

Well, here’s a pickle. Generally, when we write about the post-credits scenes that wind down big blockbusters, the intention is to a) explain them in their current context and b) posit how they might impact their franchises going forward. Typically, that’s an easy enough ask, but given the current state of the DC Universe, attempting to explain how the pair of post-credits scenes in David F. Sandberg’s “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” fits into a cinematic universe that may no longer include the warm-hearted teen superhero and his powered-up family feels mighty complicated.

Before James Gunn and Peter Safran officially relaunch the DC Universe with the 2025 release of Gunn’s own “Superman: Legacy,” a handful of DC films are still primed for release. Those films, including “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” were designed as part of previous franchise structure that is no longer in play.

So, what does that mean for a pair of post-credits scenes that hint at connections to a franchise that Shazam and fam might not be a part of going forward? Well, let’s see.

[One more time: Spoilers ahead for both “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” and its post-credits scenes.]

Sandberg’s film ends with a happy victory for Shazam and the rest of his superheroic siblings, having defeated the Daughters of Atlas, saved Philadelphia (and the universe itself), and seeing Shazam (Zachary Levi and Asher Angel) actually being brought back from the dead after the final battle. It’s a fine capper for the charming sequel, and one that could easily serve as a series-ender or one piece in a growing series.

It’s also all about the essential theme of both “Shazam!” films: it’s a victory because Shazam and his family have won the day. Which makes that first post-credits scene feel strange indeed.

1. Do You Want to Join a Team? (No, No That One)

While we last left Shazam and fam in the realm of the gods, where they had a) planted a new Tree of Life, b) enjoyed a fun run-in with Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), and c) brought a fallen Shazam/Billy Batson back from the dead, the first post-credits scene opens in…a random forest?

That’s where we find “The Suicide Squad” and “Peacemaker” characters Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee) traipsing through the woods, on their way to a meeting set up by their boss Amanda Waller herself. Sounds important! When they come across Shazam, he’s giddily blasting away at an abandoned gas station (again, in the middle of a forest?) and generally delighting in his powers (big shades of the first “Shazam!” film here).

When they introduce themselves to Shazam, they quickly cut to the chase to offer him a spot on the “Justice—” (fans will know they’re going to say “Justice Society,” but the Wonder Woman-mad Shazam jumps to the splashier idea, thinking they’re asking him to join the Justice League). Of course, he says yes immediately, before realizing the duo are only asking to join the Black Adam-led superhero group.

Bummer! But, in quippy Billy Batson fashion, he soon berates Harcourt and Economos with some alternative names they might try for their ol’ society, all the better to avoid this confusion again. As he zips through synonyms for “justice” he lands on, oh, ha ha, the Avengers Society.

Harcourt and Economos take off. For now, Shazam remains unaffiliated with any and all other superhero groups.

2. An Old Baddie, Uh, Sprouts Again

Hey, remember the first post-credits scene from the first “Shazam!” film? Sure, you do!

While that scene hinted at the formation of the Monster Society of Evil, that clearly didn’t come to fruition for the second film. Presumably, however, Sandberg and company are holding out hope they can take it on for a possible third film, as the second post-credits scene in “Fury of the Gods” tosses us right back into Dr. Sivana (Mark Strong) and his prison cell, still covered with scribbled symbols, still deeply bleak to observe.

And, yet again, the defeated baddie is greeted by the evil, tiny caterpillar Mister Mind, who sneaks into the cell to once again tell the bad doctor he’s got a plan.

No surprise here, Dr. Sivana is ticked off that he’s back where he started (though it does make for a funny note for fans of the first film), with his future hanging on the machinations of a very smart, very slow bug. But while the ‘pillar promises that something is coming, he’s got one more thing to attend to, slinking off and out of the cell while Dr. Sivana (and other fans of evil deeds) are left hanging. Brutal.

“Shazam! Fury of the Gods” is now in theaters.

