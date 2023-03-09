‘Shrinking’ Renewed for Season 2 at Apple TV+

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford will return to the therapy dramedy from the creator of "Ted Lasso."

Harrison Ford is blessing TV screens with his presence for a little longer. “Shrinking,” Apple TV+’s comedy-drama starring Jason Segel and Indiana Jones himself has been renewed for Season 2.

The news comes a day prior to the show’s Season 1 finale, set to release Friday. The show’s first two episodes premiered on January 27, with new episodes releasing weekly.

“We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of ‘Shrinking’ since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters,” Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement. “We can’t wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for season two.”

Created by Segel with “Ted Lasso” creator Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, a writer and star on Lawrence’s other Apple hit, “Shrinking” focuses on Jimmy Laird (Segel), a professional therapist who works for a cognitive behavioral center in Los Angeles. Still reeling from the death of his beloved wife a year earlier, Jimmy struggles to be there for his patients and decides the best way to help him is by telling them exactly what he thinks and directly interfering in their lives.

Ford plays Jimmy’s mentor Paul; the cast also includes Jessica Williams as Brian’s colleague Gaby, Luke Tennie as his patient Sean, Michael Urie as his best friend Brian, Lukita as his daughter Alice, and Christa Miller as his neighbor Liz.

“Shrinking” received generally positives reviews from critics when it premiered in January; in a mixed write-up, IndieWire critic Ben Travers wrote that the series was a “relentless charm offensive,” but he also praised Ford’s performance as “creating laughs by making surprising choices all his own.”

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television, where Lawrence holds an overall deal, and Lawrence’s Doozer Productions. Lawrence, Segel, and Goldstein executive produce with Neil Goldman, Randall Winston, Jeff Ingold, Liza Katzer, and James Ponsoldt, who directed the pilot.

Besides “Shrinking,” Lawrence has another series, “Bad Monkey” starring Vince Vaughn, expected to premiere on Apple TV+ later this year, and the third (and potentially final) season of “Ted Lasso” premiering March 15. Ford’s other TV series, “Yellowstone” prequel “1923, will also return for a Season 2, on Paramount+.

