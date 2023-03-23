‘SNL’ Alum Kyle Mooney to Direct A24’s ‘Y2K’ Starring Rachel Zegler and Alicia Silverstone

The high school comedy marks Mooney's directorial debut.

It’s live from Y2K, baby.

“Saturday Night Live” alum Kyle Mooney is set to direct A24 comedy “Y2K” starring Rachel Zegler and Alicia Silverstone among its ensemble cast. The film, written by Evan Winter, takes place on New Year’s Eve 1999 with two high school students, played by Jaeden Martell and Julian Dennison, decide to crash the last big party before the new millennium.

When the clock strikes midnight, the night gets more insane than they ever could have imagined, per the official synopsis.

“West Side Story” and “Shazam! Fury of the Gods” star Zegler and “Clueless” icon Silverstone appear alongside “Scream VI” star Mason Gooding, Lachlan Watson, The Kid Laroi, Tim Heidecker, Eduardo Franco, Miles Robbins, Fred Hechinger, and Daniel Zolghadri.

A24 will finance the feature and handle its worldwide release. Screenwriter Winter, Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin, and Jonah Hill of Strong Baby productions also produce, with “The Bear” creator Christopher Storer producing under his American Light & Fixture banner. Wētā Workshop is confirmed to oversee the film’s design and practical effects.

Former “SNL” star Mooney parted ways with the live comedy sketch series in May 2022, along with fellow cast members Pete Davidson, Kate McKinnon, and Aidy Bryant. “Y2K” marks Mooney’s directorial debut. He also will appear in Jennifer Lawrence’s cringe comedy “No Hard Feelings” out later this year.

Outside of “Saturday Night Live,” Mooney also created “Saturday Morning All Star Hits,” a retro-inspired Netflix series blending live-action and animation. “The idea came to us to like, ‘Oh, we should just sort of recreate that experience of Saturday morning cartoons,'” Mooney told Consequence of TV in 2021. “If you were actively watching cartoons in 1989 and 1990, it’ll probably mean something slightly different to you than if you weren’t.”

The next chapter of A24 films immediately following the studio’s history-making 2023 Oscars sweep with “Everything Everywhere All at Once” additionally includes a secret Trey Shults film and David Lowery’s rock epic “Mother Mary” starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel.

Other upcoming A24 titles range from Ari Aster’s “Beau Is Afraid” to Sofia Coppola’s “Priscilla” about Priscilla and Elvis Presley. High-profile projects like Sean Durkin’s “The Iron Claw,” Alex Garland’s “Civil War,” Jonathan Glazer’s “The Zone of Interest,” Nicole Holofcener’s “You Hurt My Feelings,” Savanah Leaf’s “Earth Mama,” and Celine Song’s Korean love-triangle debut “Past Lives” are all in various stages of production.

