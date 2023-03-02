‘Star Trek: Discovery’ to End After Season 5

The news about the Paramount+ show comes at a moment of transition for the "Star Trek" universe.

It’s the end of an era for Trekkies. Paramount announced that “Star Trek: Discovery,” the series that launched the current litany of “Star Trek” shows streaming on Paramount+, will end after the upcoming fifth season. The last batch of episodes are expected to premiere in early 2024 (via The Hollywood Reporter).

“As lifelong fans of Star Trek, it has been an immense honor and privilege to help bring ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ to the world,” executive producers and showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise said in a statement. “The Trek universe means so much to so many – including us – and we couldn’t be prouder of everything ‘Discovery’ has contributed to its legacy, particularly with representation. If just one person sees themselves, or the possibilities for their future, in a new way because of ‘Discovery,’ then we think we’d have made Gene Roddenberry very proud.”

The show was notable for casting Sonequa Martin-Green as the first Black woman to lead a “Star Trek” series. In her own statement, the actress acknowledged the end of the historic show.

“I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with Discovery is ending,” Martin-Green wrote. “I’m astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I’m deeply grateful.”

The news comes at a moment of transition for the “Star Trek” universe. “Star Trek: Picard” is also ending after its upcoming third season, leaving “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” as the franchise’s flagship series. That show earned rave reviews for its first season and quickly became the most-watched “Star Trek” series on Paramount+, prompting a quick renewal. Season 2 is expected to premiere later this year.

The animated side of the franchise is also thriving, as a fourth season of “Star Trek: Lower Decks” and a second season of “Star Trek: Prodigy” are both in the works. Kurtzman has also teased the development of a new live action series titled “Star Trek: The Academy,” though it has not been officially ordered.

