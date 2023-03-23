HBO’s Casey Bloys Would’ve Taken ‘Two More Seasons’ of ‘Succession’

"I would have taken more, but generally speaking, that is the kind of thing you want to leave to a creator," Bloys said.

What can possibly succeed “Succession”?

HBO and HBO Max chairman and CEO Casey Bloys revealed that the fourth and final season of the Emmy-winning drama was unexpected. Creator Jesse Armstrong announced in February 2023 that the show would conclude after this upcoming season, premiering March 26.

“I would have taken more, but generally speaking, that is the kind of thing you want to leave to a creator,” Bloys said during a panel discussion at Series Mania (via Variety). “When a show is doing well, in this case, Jesse felt it was the right ending. He knew there is an open door, and if he felt it, he could have done more. But that’s an ideal situation that he’s choosing to end on his terms when he wants, telling the story he wants.”

Bloys added, “But if he said, ‘I’ve got two more seasons,’ I would have said, ‘OK, good.'”

Creator Armstrong noted that the end of the series was on his mind since Season 2, but it became evident during production of Season 4.

Related 'Succession' Season 4 Review: HBO's Singular Final Season Will Annihilate You

'Succession' Composer Nicholas Britell: No One Knew It Was the Final Season Until Post-Production Related 2023 Emmy Predictions: Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

The Best International Series on Netflix to Watch Right Now

“The decision to end solidified through the writing and even when we started filming: I said to the cast, ‘I’m not a hundred percent sure, but I think this is it,'” Armstrong said. “Because I didn’t want to bullshit them, either.”

Composer Nicholas Britell exclusively revealed to IndieWire at the Season 4 premiere that no one knew it was the final season until post-production. “I think [Jesse Armstrong] basically gave himself shooting the season to be like, ‘Is this the summation?’ So I trust Jesse on that,” Britell said. “But I recently found it was officially. I still as of this moment don’t know the end of the series. I’m midway through scoring it, and I purposefully keep myself in the mystery of it because I like getting surprised and having that audience reaction myself.”

Actor Jeremy Strong shared that the ending “will feel like a death” while co-star Nicholas Braun said the cast was “pretty bummed” by the news of “Succession” officially wrapping. “I was sad as hell [on] my last day,” Braun said.

Co-star Sarah Snook admitted she was “very upset” learning the series was at its end.

“It would have been nice to know at the beginning of the season, but I also understand not being told until the end because there was still a potential that maybe this wasn’t going to be the end,” Snook said. “Emotionally, all of us weren’t necessarily ready to be done with the show because we love each other so much. But everything has to come to an end, and it’s smart not to let something become a parody of itself.”

Onscreen patriarch Brian Cox added that the best approach is to look “upward and onwards” for next projects, as Matthew McFadyen told The New York Times that there was “grief” finishing the series. “It’s sort of awful and heartbreaking but at the same time, there’s a slight relief — a complicated mélange of feelings,” McFadyen said.

For all the details on the upcoming fourth and final season of “Succession,” click here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.