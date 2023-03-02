‘Succession’ Season 4 Trailer: Brian Cox Is Out of Control as Logan Roy in Final Season

Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Nicholas Braun, and the ensemble cast give their final bow in the Emmy-winning viral HBO series.

“Succession” is coming to its Shakespearean end. The only question besides to be or not to be: Will the Emmy-winning series inevitably be a tragedy or a comedy?

The battle between Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his children, played by Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, and Alan Ruck, is finally reaching its conclusion with the fourth and final season. The Season 4 logline reads: The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Meanwhile, Cousin Greg (Nicholas Braun) and Tom (Matthew McFayden) share their enthusiasm for Logan’s plan and revel in their newfound Season 3 alliance.

Breakout star Strong recently admitted the final season will “feel like a death” as he sheds his iconic character of man-child Kendall Roy.

The “Armageddon Time” actor added, “When I was younger, I saw the future in the crosshairs. I don’t feel that anymore. There is a feeling of ‘Now what?‘ that I don’t have the answer to.”

“Succession” is created and executive produced by Jesse Armstrong, with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, director Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell also serving as EPs.

“Succession” writer and executive producer Georgia Pritchett said back in 2021 that the series most likely would end after four seasons. Creator Armstrong recently announced that Season 4 is officially the end of the Waystar Royco saga.

“There’s a promise in the title of ‘Succession.’ I’ve never thought this could go on forever,” Armstrong told The New Yorker. “The end has always been kind of present in my mind. From Season 2, I’ve been trying to think: Is it the next one, or the one after that, or is it the one after that?”

Showrunner Armstrong continued, “We could do a couple of short seasons, or two more seasons. Or we could go on for ages and turn the show into something rather different, and be a more rangy, freewheeling kind of fun show, where there would be good weeks and bad weeks. Or we could do something a bit more muscular and complete, and go out sort of strong. And that was definitely always my preference. The decision to end solidified through the writing and even when we started filming: I said to the cast, ‘I’m not a hundred percent sure, but I think this is it.’ Because I didn’t want to bulls— them, either.”

The first three seasons of “Succession” have garnered 48 Emmy nominations and 13 wins, including Outstanding Drama Series, for the second and third seasons. Season 3, which premiered October 2021, earned the SAG Award for drama ensemble and swept at WGA, DGA, and PGAs.

“Succession” Season 4 premieres March 26 on HBO.

Check out the trailer below.

