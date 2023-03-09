‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ Trailer: Jennifer Garner Investigates in a Twisted Adaptation

"Mare of Easttown" breakout Angourie Rice and "Game of Thrones" alum Nikolaj Coster-Waldau also star.

Jennifer Garner is on the run and doesn’t know why in the highly anticipated adaptation of bestselling novel “The Last Thing He Told Me.”

The seven-part limited series stars Garner as a woman whose husband (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) inexplicably goes missing and leaves a note asking her to protect her stepdaughter (“Mare of Easttown” breakout and “Mean Girls” star Angourie Rice). The duo bond to find the truth about what really happened.

The cast additionally includes Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Geoff Stults, and John Harlan Kim.

Garner executive produces the series, which is created and adapted by novelist Laura Dave along with co-creator, Oscar-winning “Spotlight” screenwriter Josh Singer. “The Last Thing He Told Me” is executive produced by Hello Sunshine’s Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, marking another partnership with Apple TV+ along with “My Kind of Country,” “Surface,” “Truth Be Told,” and “The Morning Show.” 20th Television also produces.

“Where the Crawdads Sing” director Olivia Newman helms the pilot episode, and the all-female director lineup for the series includes Deniz Gamze Erguven, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, and Lila Neugebauer.

Garner previously revealed that Julia Roberts was originally cast in the limited series, but Garner went on a “campaign” to step into the role after Roberts exited due to scheduling conflicts.

“I just went on, like, a letter-writing campaign, I guess,” Garner told Vanity Fair about landing the role. “I felt such a connection to the character, even though I’ve been a mom for a minute, I can really understand looking at the world of teenagers and feeling like, OK, what is the path forward? What am I supposed to do? Just feeling unsure of your place in the landscape.”

Garner summed up of the upcoming Apple TV+ series, “As [author and showrunner] Laura Dave’s number one fan, I just want people who love the book to feel satisfied with what I’ve done — what we’ve done — and to feel compelled to keep watching in the same way that I was driven to read, chapter, after chapter, after chapter.”

“The Last Thing He Told Me” premieres April 14 on Apple TV+.

Check out the trailer below.

