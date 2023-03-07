‘The Mole Agent’ Series Adaptation Also Happens to Be a ‘Good Place’ Reunion

Netflix has ordered a narrative series based on Maite Alberdi's Oscar-nominated doc from Mike Schur and starring Ted Danson.

Days after it was announced that the acclaimed documentary “Fire of Love” would get adapted into a narrative feature film, another Oscar-nominated doc, Maite Alberdi’s 2021 film “The Mole Agent,” is also being adapted, this time for the small screen. But this adaptation just happens to also be a reunion between the star and creator of NBC’s hit series “The Good Place.”

Ted Danson and Mike Schur are reuniting for a series adaptation of Alberdi’s “The Mole Agent,” which Netflix has ordered to series with an eight-episode order. And the film’s original director Alberdi is also involved as an executive producer.

The series, which is still untitled, will star Danson as Charles, a retired man who gets a new lease on life when he answers an ad from a private investigator and becomes a mole in a secret investigation.

That’s just the logline via Netflix, as the movie itself is about a man in his 80s who takes a job as a spy, serving as the eyes and ears inside a retirement home, where one of the resident’s children suspects elder abuse. The film has an unexpectedly heartwarming twist with loads of romance and thoughtful ideas about aging and, as IndieWire’s Eric Kohn put it, finding meaning in a lonely world.”

Schur is an executive producer on the series along with Morgan Sackett for Fremulon and David Miner for 3 Arts Entertainment. Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibañez are executive producers for Micromundo Producciones. Julie Goldman and Christopher Clements are executive producers for Motto Pictures.

“The Mole Agent” series is a production of Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“The Good Place,” which ran for four seasons on NBC and earned 12 Emmy nominations during its run, including three nominations for Danson, also dealt with big-picture ideas about existence, life, and goodness while satirizing the idea of people who wound up in an afterlife known as “The Good Place” based on every action they took throughout their lives. It has since become a strong performer on Netflix after ending in 2020.

Schur is also known for co-creating “Parks and Recreation,” “Rutherford Falls,” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” is an executive producer on “Hacks” and “Master of None,” and was also a writer for four years on “The Office.”

Alberdi’s most recent film “The Eternal Memory” premiered at Sundance and was acquired by MTV Documentary Films.

