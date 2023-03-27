‘The White Lotus’ Season 3 Will Be Set in Thailand — Report

Season 1 and 2 of the HBO anthology series took place in Hawaii and Sicily.

Mike White’s setting up his itenerary for the next “White Lotus” vacation. Season 3 of the popular HBO drama series will be set in Thailand, according to a new report from Variety.

HBO declined to comment on the news to IndieWire. According to Variety, “multiple sources close to the production” confirmed next season will be set in Thailand. Production on the season has yet to begin, but White has reportedly been looking at sites in Thailand as inspiration for the new batch of episodes

Each season of “The White Lotus” is set during a week at the titular fictional luxury resort chain, following the drama and relationships between the various guests and staff members. Season 1 took place at the White Lotus’ Hawaii location, while Season 2 packed its bags and moved over to the chain’s Sicilian location.

Both of the released “White Lotus” installments were shot on location at Four Seasons properties in their respective countries. It’s unclear if Season 3 will follow suit, but the hotel company owns four properties in Thailand — in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Koh Samui, and the Golden Triangle.

Series creator White previously hinted that he was interested in setting Season 3 of the hit show in Asia during an interview for HBO’s “Unpacking White Lotus” series of Season 2 aftershow interviews. Although he didn’t mention a specific country, White said he was considering focusing Season 3 on the themes of “Eastern spirituality.”

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex,” White said in the featurette. “I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Originally envisioned as a limited series by White, “The White Lotus” Season 1 premiered in July 2021, becoming a major sleeper hit for HBO. The season took home 10 Emmys during last year’s Emmys, winning Best Limited or Anthology series, directing and writing for White, and acting wins for Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett. Season 2, which subbed out most of the cast with the exception of Coolidge, received similar critical acclaim, though it will compete at the Emmys as a drama series rather than an anthology.

White writes and directs every episode of “The White Lotus,” and executive produces with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

