Tilda Swinton Is Done with COVID Protocols, Refuses to Wear a Mask During Next Film Production

"I was told to wear a mask at all times, and I’m not," Swinton said.

Tilda Swinton has a problem with COVID-19 protocols.

The “Problemista” actress said during the 2023 SXSW keynote panel that she is over wearing masks on film shoots.

“I’m about to shoot a picture in Ireland,” Swinton said (via Variety), “and I was told to wear a mask at all times, and I’m not.”

She continued, “I’m sure this is being recorded” while noting that she is “very healthy” after having COVID multiple times. Instead, Swinton is focused on the “new virus in the air” about individualism on set.

“There is a belief that when you make a film, or write a story, that all the focus is on you as an individual. The spotlight is on you,” the “Eternal Daughter” star said. “One thing that I can attest to, that I am actually a real poster child of, is staying collective. You don’t have to get separated from your kin and your herd.”

Swinton addd, “There is a such a new virus in the air about being an individual, which frankly speaking, people of our generation didn’t have to deal with, because there was there was more respect for and investment in collective action. But now I do feel that there is pressure on fine artists to cut ties, grow big balls and be a narcissist. And that might put a lot of people off.”

Swinton’s COVID comments come on the heels of Woody Harrelson’s “Saturday Night Live” opening monologue which compared COVID vaccine companies to the “biggest drug cartels in the world” who conspire to “buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes.”

Harrelson further took aim at COVID-19 production protocols in a New York Times profile, claiming that no one should be “forced to get vaccinated” or wear masks three years into the pandemic.

“I’m just like, let’s be done with this nonsense. It’s not fair to the crews,” the “Champions” star said. “I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual? I shouldn’t be talking about this [expletive]. It makes me angry for the crew. The anarchist part of me, I don’t feel that we should have forced testing, forced masking and forced vaccination. That’s not a free country. Really I’m talking about the crew. Because I can get out of wearing a mask. I can test less. I’m not in the same position they’re in, but it’s wrong. It’s three years. Stop.”

“Shawshank Redemption” star Tim Robbins agreed with Harrelson on Twitter, writing, “Woody is right. Time to end this charade.”

