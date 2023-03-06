Tim Robbins Agrees with Woody Harrelson: COVID Set Protocols Are a ‘Charade’

"Woody is right," Robbins tweeted, referencing Harrelson's controversial statements about COVID measures.

Tim Robbins is calling out COVID production protocols.

The “Shawshank Redemption” star tweeted his support for Woody Harrelson following the “Champions” actor’s controversial comments about the coronavirus vaccine mandates.

“Woody is right. Time to end this charade,” Robbins wrote, while tagging SAG-AFTRA.

Harrelson recently told The New York Times that vaccines should not be mandatory. “I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on. I’m just like, let’s be done with this nonsense,” Harrelson said. “It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual? I shouldn’t be talking about this shit. It makes me angry for the crew. The anarchist part of me, I don’t feel that we should have forced testing, forced masking and forced vaccination. That’s not a free country. Really I’m talking about the crew. Because I can get out of wearing a mask. I can test less. I’m not in the same position they’re in, but it’s wrong. It’s three years. Stop.”

Harrelson similarly dissed COVID vaccine protocol during his hosting stint on “Saturday Night Love” back in February, the same weekend the Times piece was published.

“Bull Durham” actor Robbins previously tweeted in August 2022 that following the CDC’s updated COVID policy, the SAG-AFTRA union should similarly reconsider their mandates. “Now that the CDC has changed its policy, it might be time to end your discriminatory vaccine mandates and allow those that you have marginalized and excluded to work again,” Robbins wrote.

“To continue the policy of lockdowns or mandates after that didn’t seem to be following the science. It was following a political agenda,” Robbins continued during a podcast appearance opposite Russell Brand. “That’s where I really started to have problems with it…We turned into tribal, angry vengeful people, and I don’t think that’s something sustainable for the Earth. This turned into, ‘You should fucking die because you have not complied’ [with vaccines]. It’s incredibly dangerous.”

Robbins claimed that COVID compliance protocol requirements are bad for art itself, saying in October 2022, “I almost feel like there are forces within our society that just want art to die. It’s now not only just the scolds from the right, like in the old days when the Moral Majority wanted art to die. Now it’s unions and people that are, again, claiming virtuous reasons for all of this. The truth is a lot of local theater has failed, and the pandemic helped put the nail in the coffin.”

